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Preattached Metallic Leadwire Square Radiolucent

Electrode

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Disposable cloth, solid-gel electrodes with pre-attached 46 cm (18") non-shielded, radiolucent carbon leads. Silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, repositionable. Neonatal and pediatric monitoring, cloth, IEC, 22mm x 22mm (7/8" x 7/8"), non-invasive patient monitor supplies and accessories

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Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.134 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 3 per pack, 1 case = 100 packs = 300 electrodes per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months +
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Foam
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Electrode Size
  • 30 mm x 45 mm (1.2'' x 1.8'')
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • ECG
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Foam
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.134 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 3 per pack, 1 case = 100 packs = 300 electrodes per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months +
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Foam
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Electrode Size
  • 30 mm x 45 mm (1.2'' x 1.8'')
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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