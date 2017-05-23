Startpagina
Preattached square, metallic leadwire Electrode

Preattached square, metallic leadwire square, Metallic leadwire

Electrode

Disposable cloth, solid-gel electrodes with pre-attached 46 cm (18") non-shielded, copper lead wires. Silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, repositionable. Neonatal and pediatric monitoring, cloth, IEC, 22mm x 22mm (7/8" x 7/8"), leadwire, non-invasive patient monitor supplies and accessories.

Technische specificaties

ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Material
  • Foam
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire
Electrode Size
  • 30 mm x 45 mm (1.2'' x 1.8'')
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 3 per pack, 1 case = 100 packs = 300 electrodes per case
Package Weight
  • 1.180 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months +
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Product Type
  • Electrode
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077
See all specifications
