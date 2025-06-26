Zoektermen

NL
FR

PAP Battery Kit

Lithium ion battery with integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS)

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Give your patients the confidence and convenience of powering their PAP therapy device with the Philips Respironics battery kit. It’s designed to provide an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) to DreamStation and System One sleep therapy devices.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
Designed for peace of mind

Uninterruptible power supply

Your patients will know that when the power goes out, the battery pack’s integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) will help reduce therapy disruptions. Continuously connecting the battery kit to the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device’s power supply keeps it charged and ready for travel or UPS protection.

Uninterruptible power supply

Your patients will know that when the power goes out, the battery pack’s integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) will help reduce therapy disruptions. Continuously connecting the battery kit to the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device’s power supply keeps it charged and ready for travel or UPS protection.

Uninterruptible power supply

Your patients will know that when the power goes out, the battery pack’s integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) will help reduce therapy disruptions. Continuously connecting the battery kit to the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device’s power supply keeps it charged and ready for travel or UPS protection.
Convenient for travel

Easy portability

It’s our lightest and smallest battery pack ever, offering easy portability so patients can continue therapy away from home. It’s compact and lightweight at just 2.25 lbs. The battery pack uses the power supply from the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device to reduce the number of cords needed for travel.

Easy portability

It’s our lightest and smallest battery pack ever, offering easy portability so patients can continue therapy away from home. It’s compact and lightweight at just 2.25 lbs. The battery pack uses the power supply from the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device to reduce the number of cords needed for travel.

Easy portability

It’s our lightest and smallest battery pack ever, offering easy portability so patients can continue therapy away from home. It’s compact and lightweight at just 2.25 lbs. The battery pack uses the power supply from the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device to reduce the number of cords needed for travel.
Confidence for extended trips

Confidence for extended trips

It meets FAA requirements for airplane travel (90W lithium ion battery pack), and it provides more than 14 hours of battery life.¹

Confidence for extended trips

It meets FAA requirements for airplane travel (90W lithium ion battery pack), and it provides more than 14 hours of battery life.¹

Confidence for extended trips

It meets FAA requirements for airplane travel (90W lithium ion battery pack), and it provides more than 14 hours of battery life.¹
  • Designed for peace of mind
  • Convenient for travel
  • Confidence for extended trips
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Designed for peace of mind

Uninterruptible power supply

Your patients will know that when the power goes out, the battery pack’s integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) will help reduce therapy disruptions. Continuously connecting the battery kit to the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device’s power supply keeps it charged and ready for travel or UPS protection.

Uninterruptible power supply

Your patients will know that when the power goes out, the battery pack’s integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) will help reduce therapy disruptions. Continuously connecting the battery kit to the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device’s power supply keeps it charged and ready for travel or UPS protection.

Uninterruptible power supply

Your patients will know that when the power goes out, the battery pack’s integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) will help reduce therapy disruptions. Continuously connecting the battery kit to the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device’s power supply keeps it charged and ready for travel or UPS protection.
Convenient for travel

Easy portability

It’s our lightest and smallest battery pack ever, offering easy portability so patients can continue therapy away from home. It’s compact and lightweight at just 2.25 lbs. The battery pack uses the power supply from the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device to reduce the number of cords needed for travel.

Easy portability

It’s our lightest and smallest battery pack ever, offering easy portability so patients can continue therapy away from home. It’s compact and lightweight at just 2.25 lbs. The battery pack uses the power supply from the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device to reduce the number of cords needed for travel.

Easy portability

It’s our lightest and smallest battery pack ever, offering easy portability so patients can continue therapy away from home. It’s compact and lightweight at just 2.25 lbs. The battery pack uses the power supply from the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device to reduce the number of cords needed for travel.
Confidence for extended trips

Confidence for extended trips

It meets FAA requirements for airplane travel (90W lithium ion battery pack), and it provides more than 14 hours of battery life.¹

Confidence for extended trips

It meets FAA requirements for airplane travel (90W lithium ion battery pack), and it provides more than 14 hours of battery life.¹

Confidence for extended trips

It meets FAA requirements for airplane travel (90W lithium ion battery pack), and it provides more than 14 hours of battery life.¹

Documentatie

Gebruiksaanwijzing (1)

Gebruiksaanwijzing

Gebruiksaanwijzing (1)

Gebruiksaanwijzing

Bekijk alle documentatie

Gebruiksaanwijzing (1)

Gebruiksaanwijzing

Technische specificaties

Product Detail
Product Detail
Contents
  • Rechargeable lithium ion battery, PAP device cable, 2 System One 50 series adaptors, battery case.
Compatibility
  • Supports DreamStation, System One 50 and 60 series CPAPs and BiPAPs.
Power supply
  • Utilizes DreamStation or System One power supply. Additional power supply not included.
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Sleep Therapy
Product Type
  • Sleep Therapy Accessories
Prescription
  • Not required
Run Time
  • 14 hours¹
Recharge
  • 3-4 hours
Minimum life cycle
  • ≥ 70% of rated capacity after 1000 cycles
Capacity
  • 90w
Warranty
  • 6 months
Dimensions
  • 1.25” (3.175 cm) x 5.25” (13.335 cm) x 9.0 (22.86 cm)
Weight
  • 2.25 lbs. / 1.02 kg
Product Detail
Product Detail
Contents
  • Rechargeable lithium ion battery, PAP device cable, 2 System One 50 series adaptors, battery case.
Compatibility
  • Supports DreamStation, System One 50 and 60 series CPAPs and BiPAPs.
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product Detail
Product Detail
Contents
  • Rechargeable lithium ion battery, PAP device cable, 2 System One 50 series adaptors, battery case.
Compatibility
  • Supports DreamStation, System One 50 and 60 series CPAPs and BiPAPs.
Power supply
  • Utilizes DreamStation or System One power supply. Additional power supply not included.
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Sleep Therapy
Product Type
  • Sleep Therapy Accessories
Prescription
  • Not required
Run Time
  • 14 hours¹
Recharge
  • 3-4 hours
Minimum life cycle
  • ≥ 70% of rated capacity after 1000 cycles
Capacity
  • 90w
Warranty
  • 6 months
Dimensions
  • 1.25” (3.175 cm) x 5.25” (13.335 cm) x 9.0 (22.86 cm)
Weight
  • 2.25 lbs. / 1.02 kg
  • ¹PAP battery use – Run time test conditions: CPAP mode, pressure 10cm H2O, no heated humidification, or heated tubing.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.