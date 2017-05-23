Zoektermen

AF531 Single Patient Use

NIV Mask

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Use this Nebulizing Elbow (NE) version to attach the NIVO nebulizer.

Neem contact op

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Physical Specification
Physical Specification
Headgear
  • 4 Point
Elbow
  • EE Leak 1
Size
  • Medium
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10 Pack
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • BiPAP Vision, Focus, V60, Trilogy, V680
Use with Philips Supplies
  • N/A
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Package Weight
  • 5.90 lb
Minimum Shelf Life
  • No minimum
Physical Specification
Physical Specification
Headgear
  • 4 Point
Elbow
  • EE Leak 1
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10 Pack
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Bekijk alle specificaties
Physical Specification
Physical Specification
Headgear
  • 4 Point
Elbow
  • EE Leak 1
Size
  • Medium
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10 Pack
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • BiPAP Vision, Focus, V60, Trilogy, V680
Use with Philips Supplies
  • N/A
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Package Weight
  • 5.90 lb
Minimum Shelf Life
  • No minimum
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.