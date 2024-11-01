ePatch provides up to 14 days of extended Holter monitoring. Powered by Philips medical-grade AI[1] and flexible wear options, ePatch is designed to deliver comprehensive, actionable reports based on your prescribed study length, to support informed clinical decisions.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
ePatch supports a streamlined workflow with the Philips portal and EMR integration to seamlessly interpret and sign reports. Clinics can choose expedited return shipping or convenient in-office upload.
Efficient Workflow for Faster Results
ePatch supports a streamlined workflow with the Philips portal and EMR integration to seamlessly interpret and sign reports. Clinics can choose expedited return shipping or convenient in-office upload.
Efficient Workflow for Faster Results
ePatch supports a streamlined workflow with the Philips portal and EMR integration to seamlessly interpret and sign reports. Clinics can choose expedited return shipping or convenient in-office upload.
Designed for Simplicity and Comfort
Designed for Simplicity and Comfort
With 99% patient compliance for up to 14 day prescribed wear time², ePatch’s flexible and comfortable design eliminates the need for charging and provides multiple wear options. Patients can shower³, sleep, or exercise while wearing the ePatch.
Designed for Simplicity and Comfort
With 99% patient compliance for up to 14 day prescribed wear time², ePatch’s flexible and comfortable design eliminates the need for charging and provides multiple wear options. Patients can shower³, sleep, or exercise while wearing the ePatch.
Designed for Simplicity and Comfort
With 99% patient compliance for up to 14 day prescribed wear time², ePatch’s flexible and comfortable design eliminates the need for charging and provides multiple wear options. Patients can shower³, sleep, or exercise while wearing the ePatch.
Actionable Data, Anytime and Anywhere
Actionable Data, Anytime and Anywhere
ePatch delivers clear, easy-to-read reports enhanced with summaries and infographics to support clinical decisions. Results are available anytime, anywhere, and are powered by Philips medical-grade AI¹.
Actionable Data, Anytime and Anywhere
ePatch delivers clear, easy-to-read reports enhanced with summaries and infographics to support clinical decisions. Results are available anytime, anywhere, and are powered by Philips medical-grade AI¹.
Actionable Data, Anytime and Anywhere
ePatch delivers clear, easy-to-read reports enhanced with summaries and infographics to support clinical decisions. Results are available anytime, anywhere, and are powered by Philips medical-grade AI¹.
ePatch supports a streamlined workflow with the Philips portal and EMR integration to seamlessly interpret and sign reports. Clinics can choose expedited return shipping or convenient in-office upload.
Efficient Workflow for Faster Results
ePatch supports a streamlined workflow with the Philips portal and EMR integration to seamlessly interpret and sign reports. Clinics can choose expedited return shipping or convenient in-office upload.
Efficient Workflow for Faster Results
ePatch supports a streamlined workflow with the Philips portal and EMR integration to seamlessly interpret and sign reports. Clinics can choose expedited return shipping or convenient in-office upload.
Designed for Simplicity and Comfort
Designed for Simplicity and Comfort
With 99% patient compliance for up to 14 day prescribed wear time², ePatch’s flexible and comfortable design eliminates the need for charging and provides multiple wear options. Patients can shower³, sleep, or exercise while wearing the ePatch.
Designed for Simplicity and Comfort
With 99% patient compliance for up to 14 day prescribed wear time², ePatch’s flexible and comfortable design eliminates the need for charging and provides multiple wear options. Patients can shower³, sleep, or exercise while wearing the ePatch.
Designed for Simplicity and Comfort
With 99% patient compliance for up to 14 day prescribed wear time², ePatch’s flexible and comfortable design eliminates the need for charging and provides multiple wear options. Patients can shower³, sleep, or exercise while wearing the ePatch.
Actionable Data, Anytime and Anywhere
Actionable Data, Anytime and Anywhere
ePatch delivers clear, easy-to-read reports enhanced with summaries and infographics to support clinical decisions. Results are available anytime, anywhere, and are powered by Philips medical-grade AI¹.
Actionable Data, Anytime and Anywhere
ePatch delivers clear, easy-to-read reports enhanced with summaries and infographics to support clinical decisions. Results are available anytime, anywhere, and are powered by Philips medical-grade AI¹.
Actionable Data, Anytime and Anywhere
ePatch delivers clear, easy-to-read reports enhanced with summaries and infographics to support clinical decisions. Results are available anytime, anywhere, and are powered by Philips medical-grade AI¹.
1. The Cardiologs Holter Platform is a medical device intended for use by qualified healthcare professionals for the assessment of arrhythmias using ECG data.
2. Based on median wear time, data on file.
3. Patch only. Flex and LWA needs to be taken off for showering.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.