Designed for the unique patient care challenges in your MR suite, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 provides remote monitoring, patient management, product and IT security, and HIS connectivity. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 also introduces FirstSight; an exclusive design concept that integrates advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interfaces to provide familiarity, clarity, and intelligence.
With the ever-changing dynamics of today's healthcare models, it's more important than ever to know your MR Patient Care partner is keeping you ahead of the curve. For over 30 years, we've worked hard to help you provide better care for your patients ... from developing the first MR patient monitor to improving MR patient management across departments.
One-third of all data breaches in healthcare occur in hospitals. Philips is here to help. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 is designed with the same cybersecurity expertise and experience that helps hospitals the world over mitigate risk across their IT ecosystems. In addition to Expression's reputation for easy connectivity with EMR systems, you'll also find enhanced capabilities for controlling access, ensuring privacy, and substantiating compliance.
One-third of all data breaches in healthcare occur in hospitals. Philips is here to help. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 is designed with the same cybersecurity expertise and experience that helps hospitals the world over mitigate risk across their IT ecosystems. In addition to Expression's reputation for easy connectivity with EMR systems, you'll also find enhanced capabilities for controlling access, ensuring privacy, and substantiating compliance.
Whatever comes your way by taking advantage of a new modular design that makes it easy and cost efficient to upgrade MR Patient Care Portal 5000 hardware and software as your clinical and data flow requirements evolve.
Whatever comes your way by taking advantage of a new modular design that makes it easy and cost efficient to upgrade MR Patient Care Portal 5000 hardware and software as your clinical and data flow requirements evolve.
With the look and feel of today's smart devices, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 with FirstSight introduces an easy familiarity into your MR suite through integrating advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interface. FirstSight intelligence helps emphasize the most relevant content during episodes of care, empowering you to make confident, informed clinical decisions.
With the look and feel of today's smart devices, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 with FirstSight introduces an easy familiarity into your MR suite through integrating advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interface. FirstSight intelligence helps emphasize the most relevant content during episodes of care, empowering you to make confident, informed clinical decisions.
One-third of all data breaches in healthcare occur in hospitals. Philips is here to help. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 is designed with the same cybersecurity expertise and experience that helps hospitals the world over mitigate risk across their IT ecosystems. In addition to Expression's reputation for easy connectivity with EMR systems, you'll also find enhanced capabilities for controlling access, ensuring privacy, and substantiating compliance.
Whatever comes your way by taking advantage of a new modular design that makes it easy and cost efficient to upgrade MR Patient Care Portal 5000 hardware and software as your clinical and data flow requirements evolve.
Whatever comes your way by taking advantage of a new modular design that makes it easy and cost efficient to upgrade MR Patient Care Portal 5000 hardware and software as your clinical and data flow requirements evolve.
With the look and feel of today's smart devices, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 with FirstSight introduces an easy familiarity into your MR suite through integrating advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interface. FirstSight intelligence helps emphasize the most relevant content during episodes of care, empowering you to make confident, informed clinical decisions.
With the look and feel of today's smart devices, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 with FirstSight introduces an easy familiarity into your MR suite through integrating advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interface. FirstSight intelligence helps emphasize the most relevant content during episodes of care, empowering you to make confident, informed clinical decisions.
1. Gabriel MH, Noblin A, Rutherford A, et al. Data breach locations, types, and associated characteristics among US hospitals. Am J Manag Care. 2018;24(2):78-84.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
