HIMSS 2021
Philips at HIMSS 2021

Healthcare Information & Management Systems Society Annual Conference

August 9-13 2021 | Virtual

With the health and safety of our customers and staff top of mind, Philips will be participating in HIMSS virtually this year.  We have many opportunities available for both attendee and non-attendees to virtually meet with Philips leaders and solutions experts across the event on a broad range of topics of relevance to you and your business.
You have a vision to move Informatics forward. Schedule a time to learn more about how we can help bring that vision to life with solutions that unite data, images and specialties to realize the ultimate promise of care.
Illuminating a new path through the Care Continuum

Philips welcomes you to HIMSS 2021 Healthcare's technology leaders are making strides toward digitalization but, new approaches are needed to realize the full potential of truly integrated informatics.

Learn how we can help empower collaboration and partnership at defining moments in each patient journey.
Placeholder

A global leader in patient care management solutions for the hospital and the home for cardiac and other patients

The combination of Philips cardiac care solutions and BioTelemetry’s leading remote cardiac patient monitoring, due to the recent merger, can help you transform the cardiac care pathway across the healthcare continuum.
Together, we’re creating a transformational experience by offering a spectrum of capabilities from diagnostics to therapeutics – bridging the walls of the hospital and specialist offices, to the patient’s home. Allowing individuals with complex co-morbidities to emerge from a cardiac event or procedure to live independently with confidence.
Learn more about our solutions
Virtual Care
Virtual care enables healthcare to be provided remotely, harnessing technology so that the patient can be treated in appropriate settings, including the patient’s home and within their community.
HealthSuite
The Philips HealthSuite connects care across various settings with a tailored set of integrated and cloud-based healthcare informatics applications. This enables healthcare organizations to future-proof their operations and enhance their ability to build a holistic patient picture and streamline care delivery.
Value-based Care
As health systems face more intense cost pressure, consolidations and the shift from fee-for-transaction to fee-for-outcome, new technologies can help improve the quality of care. Key to supporting value-based care is the collection of data generated by different departments and care settings or from multiple vendors.
Healthcare Consumerization
Consumerization of healthcare is about the changing role of consumers (patients) from that of being a reactive recipient of care to being more proactive in managing their own health.
Acute Patient Management
Philips Acute Patient Management solutions combines devices, analytics and services to enable medical teams to fully understand the complexities of care. This all takes place in a secure, agile and resilient ecosystem.
Care Collaboration
Philips Care Collaboration helps health systems provide enhanced care for every patient, in the right setting at the right time. This is achieved through a collaborative approach across the care settings by using Philips’ solutions to support data and workflows.
Getting informatics right

To move Health Informatics forward, data has to be unleashed, boundaries broken and users of data empowered.

 

Getting Health Informatics right will transform tomorrow’s medicine.
Discover more
Jan Kimpen
This year’s report explores how healthcare leaders are meeting the demands of today as they prepare for an uncertain future. It uncovers their experiences, priorities, and aspirations. And while acknowledging the difficulties presented by the pandemic, the findings reveal a sense of optimism, resilience, and hope for a brighter future.”

Jan Kimpen

Chief Medical Officer, Philips

Future Health Index

Shaping the future of health together

The Future Health Index 2021 global report explores how healthcare leaders are meeting today's demands and building a resilient future.
Read the full report
Connect with Philips

Speak with our sales team or request a meeting for personalized conversations centered around your needs.
Request a meeting
Explore solution demos

Watch in-depth demonstrations on a wide range of our solutions.
Watch a demo

Our PR Contacts

For HIMSS press inquiries, please contact:
Anna Hogrebe
Philips Global Press Office

anna.hogrebe@philips.com

Twitter: @ahogrebe

Tel.: +1 416 270 6757

 

Stay in touch to find out more about the latest Philips informatics solutions.

