Wetenschappelijk artikel

Onderweg met een draagbare meshvernevelaar 

Artikel delen:

Patiënten met longaandoeningen - variërend van kinderen met astma tot volwassenen met COPD - willen genieten van de dagelijkse activiteiten in hun leven. Met een draagbaar, discreet apparaat waarmee zij de medicatie kunnen toedienen die ze nodig hebben en dat altijd beschikbaar en gebruiksvriendelijk is – thuis, op school of op het werk – kunnen zij weer grip krijgen op hun leven. 

Wat is de beste match tussen apparaat en patiënt?

 

Als u nadenkt over welk apparaat voor het toedienen van aerosolen aan patiënten het best is, houdt u rekening met de mogelijkheden van uw patiënt. Denk hierbij aan een verminderde behendigheid, verminderde spierkracht en een slechte hand-ademcoördinatie, die een efficiënte en volledige medicatietoediening met apparaten zoals inhalatoren kunnen belemmeren.  

 

Er zijn een groot aantal mogelijkheden om aerosolen toe te dienen, zoals droge-poederinhalatoren, dosisaerosolen, jetvernevelaars met compressoren en vibrerende-meshvernevelaars. Elk van deze opties heeft voor- en nadelen die u moet afwegen om dit niet alleen te kunnen afstemmen op in hoeverre de patiënt in staat is deze apparaten te gebruiken, maar ook om aan zijn of haar behoefte en voorkeuren te voldoen, zodat de toediening van de medicatie optimaal is. Bovendien verbetert dit de tevredenheid van de patiënt met de zorg. De technologie op het gebied van aerosolafgifte is in ontwikkeling, dus het is belangrijk dat artsen op de hoogte blijven van deze veranderingen.
Ervaringen met vernevelaars
Ontwikkelingen op het gebied van vernevelaartechnologie hebben geleid tot de ontwikkeling van kleine, draagbare, op batterijen werkende vibrerende-meshvernevelaars voor patiënten die de voorkeur geven aan een vernevelaar, maar die wel mobiel moeten zijn en liever niet vastzitten aan een compressorsysteem dat op een tafel moet worden geplaatst.

Klinische ondersteuning 

 

Eerdere onderzoeken met vernevelaars hebben aangetoond dat kortere verneveltijden een positieve invloed kunnen hebben op therapietrouw aan de medicatie1. Een betere therapietrouw is in verband gebracht met betere klinische uitkomsten.2  

Een draagbare meshvernevelaar die is ontworpen met de patiënt in gedachten  

 

De draagbare Philips InnoSpire Go-meshvernevelaar is ontworpen om de behandeltijd te verminderen door in ongeveer 4 minuten aerosolbehandelingen te leveren.* De oplaadbare batterij levert tot 30 behandelingen (120 minuten gebruikstijd) per oplaadbeurt. Als patiënten drie tot vier keer per dag een behandeling toedienen, hoeven zij het apparaat maar eenmaal per week op te laden, waardoor de behandellast wordt verminderd en zij zorgelozer door het leven kunnen gaan.

 

Respiratoire patiënten krijgen gewoonlijk meerdere inhalatiemedicijnen voorgeschreven die mogelijk door verschillende apparaten kunnen worden toegediend. Elk apparaat heeft weer andere instructies voor een correct gebruik, wat tot verwarring bij de patiënt kan leiden. De InnoSpire Go is ontworpen als een eenvoudig, tweedelig ontwerp dat kan worden gebruikt voor het toedienen van vaak voorgeschreven aerosolmedicijnen. Hierdoor kunnen patiënten hun behandelschema vereenvoudigen en slechts één aerosolafgiftesysteem gebruiken, waardoor hun dagelijkse routines een beetje eenvoudiger worden. 

 

Na het toedienen van de voorgeschreven dosis geeft de InnoSpire Go een hoorbare piep en wordt het apparaat automatisch uitgeschakeld. Dit betekent niet alleen dat de behandeltijden consistent zijn, maar ook dat de patiënt zich niet hoeft af te vragen of de behandeling al is voltooid. 

 

De InnoSpire Go is ontworpen om meer gebruiksgemak te bieden dan andere in de handel verkrijgbare vernevelaars. Bij het ontwerpen van de InnoSpire Go heeft Philips een gebruikerspanel in de leeftijd van 5 tot 73 jaar gevraagd het gebruiksgemak te beoordelen in vergelijking met andere commercieel verkrijgbare meshvernevelaars. De InnoSpire Go werd het best beoordeeld op gebruiksgemak, behandellast, comfort bij vasthouden en uiterlijk.

Consistente en effectieve aerosolafgifte

 

De InnoSpire Go maakt gebruik van de klinisch bewezen Vibronic vibrerende-meshtechnologie van Aerogen om een fijne aerosolnevel in de longen te brengen.5,6 De druppelgrootte van 5 µm wordt in het algemeen gezien als< de optimale grootte om de kleine luchtwegen te bereiken.7

 

De InnoSpire Go bereikt bij verschillende vaak voorgeschreven medicatie voor de behandeling van astma en COPD de< druppelgrootte van 5 µmnbsp;.8,9 Daarnaast produceert de InnoSpire Go zeer consistent druppels van dezelfde grootte bij een constante stroomsnelheid tussen 15-30 l/min. 10 

Wie er baat kan hebben bij deze technologie   

 

De geavanceerde technologie van meshvernevelaars verhoogt de draagbaarheid, zorgt voor een geruisloze en efficiënte verneveling en laat minder medicatie achter in de vernevelaar in vergelijking met jetvernevelaars.11

 

Meshvernevelaars bieden mogelijk ook voordelen aan patiënten die, bijvoorbeeld door een slechte coördinatie en verminderde behendigheid, moeite hebben met het gebruik van dosisaerosolen.12
Tabel 1 bevat de prestatiekenmerken van verschillende apparaten voor aerosolafgifte. Deze kenmerken kunnen voor patiëntenpopulaties behulpzaam zijn bij de selectie van apparatuur voor medicatietoediening. De tabel laat daarnaast zien wanneer meshtechnologie de voorkeur kan hebben.

Apparaat

Geruisloze werking

Draagbaar

Gebruik zonder hand-ademcoördinatie

Inademing bij normale ademhaling
Droge-poederinhalator
Pictogram groen vinkje
Pictogram groen vinkje
Pictogram groen vinkje
Pictogram rood kruisje
Dosisaerosol
Pictogram groen vinkje
Pictogram groen vinkje
Pictogram rood kruisje
Pictogram rood kruisje
Jetvernevelaar met compressor
Pictogram rood kruisje
Pictogram blauw kruisje
Pictogram groen vinkje
Pictogram groen vinkje
Vibrerende-meshvernevelaar
Pictogram groen vinkje
Pictogram groen vinkje
Pictogram groen vinkje
Pictogram groen vinkje
* Met 2,5 ml salbutamol3

Conclusie

De InnoSpire Go draagbare meshvernevelaar is voor patiënten gemakkelijk te gebruiken, kan veelgebruikte medicatie voor de ademhaling8,9 snel in de longen brengen voor een effectievere behandeling en biedt een consistente medicijnafgifte.10,11 Het biedt een aantal voordelen in vergelijking met jetvernevelaars en, voor sommige patiëntengroepen, ook in vergelijking met   dosisaerosolen en droge-poederinhalatoren. Minstens zo belangrijk is dat patiënten kunnen doorgaan met de dagelijkse activiteiten van hun leven.

