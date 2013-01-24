With the addition of a gel cushion option, Philips Respironics has made the ingeniously-simple Amara face mask even more brilliant. Your patients can now choose the type of comfort they prefer in their cushion with gel or silicone options.
Contact aanvragen
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Amara silicone for an exceptionally light mask
Amara silicone for an exceptionally light mask
Amara silicone for an exceptionally light mask
Amara gel for exceptional seal and comfort
Amara gel for exceptional seal and comfort
Amara gel for exceptional seal and comfort
Interchangeable cushions reduce inventory
Interchangeable cushions reduce inventory
Interchangeable cushions reduce inventory
Simple design for the right fit
Simple design for the right fit
Simple design for the right fit
Lightweight minimal footprint frame is smaller and lighter
Lightweight minimal footprint frame is smaller and lighter
Lightweight minimal footprint frame is smaller and lighter
One-click cushion assembly reduces pressure points
One-click cushion assembly reduces pressure points
One-click cushion assembly reduces pressure points
Amara silicone for an exceptionally light mask
Amara silicone for an exceptionally light mask
Amara silicone for an exceptionally light mask
Amara gel for exceptional seal and comfort
Amara gel for exceptional seal and comfort
Amara gel for exceptional seal and comfort
Interchangeable cushions reduce inventory
Interchangeable cushions reduce inventory
Interchangeable cushions reduce inventory
Simple design for the right fit
Simple design for the right fit
Simple design for the right fit
Lightweight minimal footprint frame is smaller and lighter
Lightweight minimal footprint frame is smaller and lighter
Lightweight minimal footprint frame is smaller and lighter
One-click cushion assembly reduces pressure points
One-click cushion assembly reduces pressure points
One-click cushion assembly reduces pressure points
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.