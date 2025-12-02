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  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
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  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
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  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
  • Licht op en levert krachtig geluid

Draadloze luidspreker

TAS2000B/00

PRD-13490110

4.8
| (8) Reviews & awards | 100% beveelt dit product aan

Verkrijgbaar in

Wit
Wit
Zwart
Zwart
Licht op en levert krachtig geluid
Ga eropuit met de spatwaterdichte compacte luidspreker die je tot 20 uur speeltijd biedt op één laadbeurt. De funky ledverlichting zorgt voor de juiste sfeer, Bass+ levert diepe bassen op elk volume en je kunt verbinding maken met andere luidsprekers voor een krachtiger geluid.
Bekijk alle voordelen

Licht op en levert krachtig geluid

  • Ledlichtshow

  • Bass+ en Auracast™

  • 20 uur afspeeltijd

  • Polsbandje en spatwaterbestendig

Krachtig geluid met verrassend diepe bas op elk volume

Krachtig geluid met verrassend diepe bas op elk volume

Lange speelduur, makkelijk mee te nemen en kan tegen een beetje regen

Lange speelduur, makkelijk mee te nemen en kan tegen een beetje regen

Bluetooth®-streaming, multipoint, USB-afspeelfunctie

Bluetooth®-streaming, multipoint, USB-afspeelfunctie

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

4.8

van 5

8

Reviews & awards

100%

beveelt dit product aan

3
2
1

02/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Bluetooth Speaker

I am really impressed with this Bluetooth speaker, it’s really lightweight and is easy to carry using the handle provided. The sound is really good and I love that it lights up with different colours. It is ideal for home, holidays or days out. It is easy to connect to devices but I have found that you have to disconnect to use in different ones. Overall really happy with the speaker.

Voordelen

Lightweight great sound

Nadelen

Trouble connecting to different devices without having to keep disconnecting from others

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor TAS2000B Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2025-11-02

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor TAS2000B Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2025-11-02

26/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great speaker

Very Nice quality speaker looks high quality and the sound is great, very good r For travelling and keep battery Life long

Voordelen

Quality

Nadelen

Battery life

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor TAS2000B Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2024-10-26

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor TAS2000B Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2024-10-26

14/12/2025

Italia

Italia

Ottimo sound

Ottimo altoparlante, sto provando questo altoparlante da circa un mese e mi piace tantissimo ha un sound molto potente per le sue dimensioni, bassi bilanciati benissimo e inoltre è molto semplice da collegare con bluetooth e cosa gradita il fatto che non perde il segnale, ha degli altoparlanti potenti e chiari con delle luci che puoi cambiare manualmente o disattivare molto rilassanti

Voordelen

Sound potente

Nadelen

Nulla

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor TAS2000B Altoparlante wireless

Date of Use 2024-11-14

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor TAS2000B Altoparlante wireless

Date of Use 2024-11-14

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Voorwaarden

  1. Het Bluetooth®-woordmerk en de Bluetooth®-logo's zijn gedeponeerde handelsmerken die eigendom zijn van Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Het Auracast™-woordmerk en de Auracast™-logo's zijn handelsmerken die eigendom zijn van Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

  2. De IPX5-classificatie betekent dat de luidspreker beschermd is tegen waterstralen.