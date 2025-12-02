Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
TAS2000B/00
PRD-13490110
Ledlichtshow
Bass+ en Auracast™
20 uur afspeeltijd
Polsbandje en spatwaterbestendig
4.8
van 5
8
Reviews & awards
100%
beveelt dit product aan
Cazt
02/12/2025
United Kingdom
Great Bluetooth Speaker
I am really impressed with this Bluetooth speaker, it’s really lightweight and is easy to carry using the handle provided. The sound is really good and I love that it lights up with different colours. It is ideal for home, holidays or days out. It is easy to connect to devices but I have found that you have to disconnect to use in different ones. Overall really happy with the speaker.
Voordelen
Lightweight great sound
Nadelen
Trouble connecting to different devices without having to keep disconnecting from others
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor TAS2000B Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2025-11-02
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor TAS2000B Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2025-11-02
Wioleta992
26/11/2025
United Kingdom
Great speaker
Very Nice quality speaker looks high quality and the sound is great, very good r For travelling and keep battery Life long
Voordelen
Quality
Nadelen
Battery life
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor TAS2000B Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2024-10-26
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor TAS2000B Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2024-10-26
Ohdorian
14/12/2025
Italia
Ottimo sound
Ottimo altoparlante, sto provando questo altoparlante da circa un mese e mi piace tantissimo ha un sound molto potente per le sue dimensioni, bassi bilanciati benissimo e inoltre è molto semplice da collegare con bluetooth e cosa gradita il fatto che non perde il segnale, ha degli altoparlanti potenti e chiari con delle luci che puoi cambiare manualmente o disattivare molto rilassanti
Voordelen
Sound potente
Nadelen
Nulla
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor TAS2000B Altoparlante wireless
Date of Use 2024-11-14
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor TAS2000B Altoparlante wireless
Date of Use 2024-11-14
Het Bluetooth®-woordmerk en de Bluetooth®-logo's zijn gedeponeerde handelsmerken die eigendom zijn van Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Het Auracast™-woordmerk en de Auracast™-logo's zijn handelsmerken die eigendom zijn van Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
De IPX5-classificatie betekent dat de luidspreker beschermd is tegen waterstralen.