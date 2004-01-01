Zoektermen

StentBoost

Enhanced Stent visualization

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
StentBoost
StentBoost enhances stent visualization.

StentBoost enhances stent visualization.

The technology of StentBoost enhances the stent, while fading out background noise and anatomical structures. This enhanced visualization shows fine details of stent struts, and thinner and drug-eluting stents. This image supports you in precise placement of the stent.

StentBoost enhances stent visualization.

StentBoost enhances stent visualization.
The technology of StentBoost enhances the stent, while fading out background noise and anatomical structures. This enhanced visualization shows fine details of stent struts, and thinner and drug-eluting stents. This image supports you in precise placement of the stent.

StentBoost enhances stent visualization.

The technology of StentBoost enhances the stent, while fading out background noise and anatomical structures. This enhanced visualization shows fine details of stent struts, and thinner and drug-eluting stents. This image supports you in precise placement of the stent.
Meer informatie
StentBoost
StentBoost enhances stent visualization.

StentBoost enhances stent visualization.

The technology of StentBoost enhances the stent, while fading out background noise and anatomical structures. This enhanced visualization shows fine details of stent struts, and thinner and drug-eluting stents. This image supports you in precise placement of the stent.
Non-invasive tool
Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient

Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient

StentBoost is a non-invasive stent visualization tool that has no impact on operational costs and procedural workflow. It is an excellent option when a quick result is required. Potential problems such as imperfect positioning or under-deployment can be corrected immediately.

Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient

Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient
StentBoost is a non-invasive stent visualization tool that has no impact on operational costs and procedural workflow. It is an excellent option when a quick result is required. Potential problems such as imperfect positioning or under-deployment can be corrected immediately.

Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient

StentBoost is a non-invasive stent visualization tool that has no impact on operational costs and procedural workflow. It is an excellent option when a quick result is required. Potential problems such as imperfect positioning or under-deployment can be corrected immediately.
Meer informatie
Non-invasive tool
Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient

Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient

StentBoost is a non-invasive stent visualization tool that has no impact on operational costs and procedural workflow. It is an excellent option when a quick result is required. Potential problems such as imperfect positioning or under-deployment can be corrected immediately.
StentBoost Vascular
StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature

StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature

Cardiac labs that also perform vascular procedures can now take advantage of Vascular StentBoost to enhance visualization of stents in larger vasculature. This unique tool is based on our StentBoost technology and works in the same non-invasive and intuitive way. By seeing the enhanced stent and vessel in relationship to each other in a still frame, Vascular StentBoost supports you in placing stents correctly and checking stent deployment. It can be used for a variety of interventions.

StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature

StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature
Cardiac labs that also perform vascular procedures can now take advantage of Vascular StentBoost to enhance visualization of stents in larger vasculature. This unique tool is based on our StentBoost technology and works in the same non-invasive and intuitive way. By seeing the enhanced stent and vessel in relationship to each other in a still frame, Vascular StentBoost supports you in placing stents correctly and checking stent deployment. It can be used for a variety of interventions.

StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature

Cardiac labs that also perform vascular procedures can now take advantage of Vascular StentBoost to enhance visualization of stents in larger vasculature. This unique tool is based on our StentBoost technology and works in the same non-invasive and intuitive way. By seeing the enhanced stent and vessel in relationship to each other in a still frame, Vascular StentBoost supports you in placing stents correctly and checking stent deployment. It can be used for a variety of interventions.
Meer informatie
StentBoost Vascular
StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature

StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature

Cardiac labs that also perform vascular procedures can now take advantage of Vascular StentBoost to enhance visualization of stents in larger vasculature. This unique tool is based on our StentBoost technology and works in the same non-invasive and intuitive way. By seeing the enhanced stent and vessel in relationship to each other in a still frame, Vascular StentBoost supports you in placing stents correctly and checking stent deployment. It can be used for a variety of interventions.
StentBoost Subtract*
StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning

StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning

Philips StentBoost subtraction* feature shows the enhanced stent image in relation to the vessel wall to support precise pre- and post stent deployment. This image allows enhanced positioning, especially critical during bifurcation and ostial stenting. It also enables fine control of pre-dilation, stent expansion, and post-dilation.

StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning

StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning
Philips StentBoost subtraction* feature shows the enhanced stent image in relation to the vessel wall to support precise pre- and post stent deployment. This image allows enhanced positioning, especially critical during bifurcation and ostial stenting. It also enables fine control of pre-dilation, stent expansion, and post-dilation.

StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning

Philips StentBoost subtraction* feature shows the enhanced stent image in relation to the vessel wall to support precise pre- and post stent deployment. This image allows enhanced positioning, especially critical during bifurcation and ostial stenting. It also enables fine control of pre-dilation, stent expansion, and post-dilation.
Meer informatie
StentBoost Subtract*
StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning

StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning

Philips StentBoost subtraction* feature shows the enhanced stent image in relation to the vessel wall to support precise pre- and post stent deployment. This image allows enhanced positioning, especially critical during bifurcation and ostial stenting. It also enables fine control of pre-dilation, stent expansion, and post-dilation.
  • StentBoost
  • Non-invasive tool
  • StentBoost Vascular
  • StentBoost Subtract*
Bekijk alle kenmerken
StentBoost
StentBoost enhances stent visualization.

StentBoost enhances stent visualization.

The technology of StentBoost enhances the stent, while fading out background noise and anatomical structures. This enhanced visualization shows fine details of stent struts, and thinner and drug-eluting stents. This image supports you in precise placement of the stent.

StentBoost enhances stent visualization.

StentBoost enhances stent visualization.
The technology of StentBoost enhances the stent, while fading out background noise and anatomical structures. This enhanced visualization shows fine details of stent struts, and thinner and drug-eluting stents. This image supports you in precise placement of the stent.

StentBoost enhances stent visualization.

The technology of StentBoost enhances the stent, while fading out background noise and anatomical structures. This enhanced visualization shows fine details of stent struts, and thinner and drug-eluting stents. This image supports you in precise placement of the stent.
Meer informatie
StentBoost
StentBoost enhances stent visualization.

StentBoost enhances stent visualization.

The technology of StentBoost enhances the stent, while fading out background noise and anatomical structures. This enhanced visualization shows fine details of stent struts, and thinner and drug-eluting stents. This image supports you in precise placement of the stent.
Non-invasive tool
Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient

Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient

StentBoost is a non-invasive stent visualization tool that has no impact on operational costs and procedural workflow. It is an excellent option when a quick result is required. Potential problems such as imperfect positioning or under-deployment can be corrected immediately.

Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient

Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient
StentBoost is a non-invasive stent visualization tool that has no impact on operational costs and procedural workflow. It is an excellent option when a quick result is required. Potential problems such as imperfect positioning or under-deployment can be corrected immediately.

Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient

StentBoost is a non-invasive stent visualization tool that has no impact on operational costs and procedural workflow. It is an excellent option when a quick result is required. Potential problems such as imperfect positioning or under-deployment can be corrected immediately.
Meer informatie
Non-invasive tool
Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient

Non-invasive tool is fast and efficient

StentBoost is a non-invasive stent visualization tool that has no impact on operational costs and procedural workflow. It is an excellent option when a quick result is required. Potential problems such as imperfect positioning or under-deployment can be corrected immediately.
StentBoost Vascular
StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature

StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature

Cardiac labs that also perform vascular procedures can now take advantage of Vascular StentBoost to enhance visualization of stents in larger vasculature. This unique tool is based on our StentBoost technology and works in the same non-invasive and intuitive way. By seeing the enhanced stent and vessel in relationship to each other in a still frame, Vascular StentBoost supports you in placing stents correctly and checking stent deployment. It can be used for a variety of interventions.

StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature

StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature
Cardiac labs that also perform vascular procedures can now take advantage of Vascular StentBoost to enhance visualization of stents in larger vasculature. This unique tool is based on our StentBoost technology and works in the same non-invasive and intuitive way. By seeing the enhanced stent and vessel in relationship to each other in a still frame, Vascular StentBoost supports you in placing stents correctly and checking stent deployment. It can be used for a variety of interventions.

StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature

Cardiac labs that also perform vascular procedures can now take advantage of Vascular StentBoost to enhance visualization of stents in larger vasculature. This unique tool is based on our StentBoost technology and works in the same non-invasive and intuitive way. By seeing the enhanced stent and vessel in relationship to each other in a still frame, Vascular StentBoost supports you in placing stents correctly and checking stent deployment. It can be used for a variety of interventions.
Meer informatie
StentBoost Vascular
StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature

StentBoost Vascular enhances stents in larger vasculature

Cardiac labs that also perform vascular procedures can now take advantage of Vascular StentBoost to enhance visualization of stents in larger vasculature. This unique tool is based on our StentBoost technology and works in the same non-invasive and intuitive way. By seeing the enhanced stent and vessel in relationship to each other in a still frame, Vascular StentBoost supports you in placing stents correctly and checking stent deployment. It can be used for a variety of interventions.
StentBoost Subtract*
StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning

StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning

Philips StentBoost subtraction* feature shows the enhanced stent image in relation to the vessel wall to support precise pre- and post stent deployment. This image allows enhanced positioning, especially critical during bifurcation and ostial stenting. It also enables fine control of pre-dilation, stent expansion, and post-dilation.

StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning

StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning
Philips StentBoost subtraction* feature shows the enhanced stent image in relation to the vessel wall to support precise pre- and post stent deployment. This image allows enhanced positioning, especially critical during bifurcation and ostial stenting. It also enables fine control of pre-dilation, stent expansion, and post-dilation.

StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning

Philips StentBoost subtraction* feature shows the enhanced stent image in relation to the vessel wall to support precise pre- and post stent deployment. This image allows enhanced positioning, especially critical during bifurcation and ostial stenting. It also enables fine control of pre-dilation, stent expansion, and post-dilation.
Meer informatie
StentBoost Subtract*
StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning

StentBoost Subtract* supports precise positioning

Philips StentBoost subtraction* feature shows the enhanced stent image in relation to the vessel wall to support precise pre- and post stent deployment. This image allows enhanced positioning, especially critical during bifurcation and ostial stenting. It also enables fine control of pre-dilation, stent expansion, and post-dilation.
  • *The StentBoost Subtract feature is only available with Philips Flat Detector series onwards.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.