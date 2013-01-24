Xper Information Management Workspace offers flexibility to use our transcription, scheduling, inventory, and data analysis software solutions. It opens a door to the data and images you demand, and transforms them into useful information.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
User-centric data access to fit your way of working
Whether you're a physician, cath lab manager or systems administrator, our user-centric access helps you focus on your areas of responsibility. The intuitive user-centric navigation provides each individual user with a concise, personalized navigation experience. Access the information you need, when you need it.
Robust tools
Robust tools to improve your workflow
Xper Workspace is an empowering tool when combined with Xper Information Management's reporting, scheduling, inventory management, and data analysis software solutions. These robust tools are designed to facilitate increased throughput and accuracy.
Concurrent license model
Concurrent license model for rapid access
Get rapid access to all licensed Xper Information Management modules with our simple concurrent license model.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.