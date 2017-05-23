Startpagina
IntelliBridge System Patient care device connectivity and interoperability solution

IntelliBridge System

Patient care device connectivity and interoperability solution

IntelliBridge System is a vendor-neutral interoperability solution between your hospital information systems and patient care devices - whether from Philips or other manufacturers - to help you boost clinical workflow efficiency, and let you leverage patient data to inform your clinical decisions.

Physical
Physical
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • With mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 75 mm (7.87*7.87*2.59 in)Without mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 87 mm (7.87*7.87*3.43 in)
Weight
  • 1.4 kg (3.09 lb)
Electrical
Electrical
Input power
  • 100 to 240 VAC (auto sensing), 1A, 50 to 60 Hz
Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0 to 55 °C (32 to 131 °F)
Operating humidity
  • Up to 95% RH at 40 °C (104 °F)
Operating altitude
  • Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft)
Storage temperature
  • -40 tp 60 °C (-40 to 140 °F)
Storage humidity
  • Up to 90% RH at 60°C (140 °F)
Storage altitude
  • Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft)

