Pinnacle³ Planning and dose computation

Pinnacle³ IMRT

Planning and dose computation

P³IMRT is fully integrated with Pinnacle³ conformal 3D planning and AcQSim³ CT Simulation, allowing IMRT planning to take full advantage of our versatile tool set.

Advanced features

Complete IMRT planning

P³IMRT helps you plan IMRT from start to finish. Localize targets, outline target volumes, define your treatment goals, and compute and validate your plans. Fast and accurate planning that leaves you more time to spend on quality care.
Image fusion

Enhanced target localization

Accurately localize the target using CT, MR, SPECT, CPET or MCD PET images with Pinnacle³’s image fusion feature.
Supports multiple MLCs

Flexible and reliable treatment

P³IMRT supports segment design for Varian, Elekta, Siemens and Mitsubishi MLCs. It lets you optimize beam weights and transfer MLC information to a number of record and verify systems via DICOM-RT, for flexible and reliable treatment.
Dose planning tools

Outstanding treatment

Define your treatment goals, start inverse planning optimization and see optimized dose distribution and Dose Volume Histogram in minutes. 3D Convolution Superposition offers extra dose accuracy, and includes designed quality assurance tools.
New software modules

Boost IMRT productivity

Model Based Segmentation (MBS) and Direct Machine Parameter Optimization (DMPO) each contribute to P³IMRT’s improved efficiency. MBS drag and drop organ modeling reduces the time it takes to manually draw contours. The software automatically adapts a pre-defined shape to fit the patient’s organs. Using DMPO, fluency maps are optimized for desired dose distribution and converted to MLC settings in just one mouse click – resulting in plans with fewer segments and monitor units.
Plan optimization

Facilitate quality treatment

P³IMRT offers fast plan optimization using dose and dose/volume-based treatment objectives and constraints. Keep on top of things with real-time updates of both dose distributions and DVHs during optimization. Optimization can be based on doses already delivered to the patient, and can be stopped, reset, and restarted at any time.
Quality assurance tools

Test your optimized plans

P³IMRT has an advanced suite of quality assurance tools to test your optimized plans. Save and recall your own QA phantoms, automatically transfer the beam parameters to your QA phantom, and output planar dose maps for single beams or all beams in ASCII or binary format for film dosimetry QA. For plan isocenter verification, you can automatically generate an orthogonal set of DRRs (Digitally Reconstructed Radiographs).

