Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Pinnacle³ Drag and drop organ modeling enhances workflow

Pinnacle³ Model-based Segmentation

Drag and drop organ modeling enhances workflow

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Contouring of organs and anatomy is made easier with Model-based Segmentation. Just drag and drop anatomical templates onto patient image data. MBS automatically adapts it to fit your patient's organs, saving you precious time.

Neem contact op

Media galerij

Documentatie

Productoverzicht (1)

Productoverzicht

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand