Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Pinnacle³ The speed of VMAT delivery. The excellence of Pinnacle³.

Pinnacle³ SmartArc

The speed of VMAT delivery. The excellence of Pinnacle³.

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The integrated SmartArc module provides the tools to create rotational intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) plans. For flexibility, precision, and efficiency.

Neem contact op

Documentatie

Productoverzicht (1)

Productoverzicht

Brochure (5)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand