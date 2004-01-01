Zoektermen

External Manikin Adapter

AED Training Materials

External Manikin adapter for us with all CPR/AED Manikins

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5085A, M5086A, M5073A, M5074A
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .350
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 5
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

