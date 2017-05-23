Zoektermen

Adult SMART Pads Cartridge

Pads

HeartStart Adult SMART Pads are appropriate for cardiac arrest victims 8 years and older, or weighing above 55 pounds (25kg) or more.

Technische specificaties

Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Adult
Recommended Patient Weight
  • > 25 kg
Conductor Surface Area
  • 85 cm2
Leadwire Length
  • 1.4 m (4.6')
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 10° - 43°C
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M5067A, M5068A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Pads
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1=1 set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 30 months from date of manufacturing
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

