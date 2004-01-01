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Soft cover and EVA materials

High comfort, small footprint

The soft, felt-like cover of the cuff is designed for comfort.

High comfort, small footprint

The soft, felt-like cover of the cuff is designed for comfort.

High comfort, small footprint

The soft, felt-like cover of the cuff is designed for comfort.
Integrated bladder

Fit for diverse care environments

Gentle Care single-patient cuffs come with an integrated bladder, making them ideal for use in the OR, ER, cath lab, isolation, or other applications that call for single-patient NBP cuffs.

Fit for diverse care environments

Gentle Care single-patient cuffs come with an integrated bladder, making them ideal for use in the OR, ER, cath lab, isolation, or other applications that call for single-patient NBP cuffs.

Fit for diverse care environments

Gentle Care single-patient cuffs come with an integrated bladder, making them ideal for use in the OR, ER, cath lab, isolation, or other applications that call for single-patient NBP cuffs.
Proven robustness

Strength and reliability

Our Gentle Care cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs have passed tests for tube connection durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Strength and reliability

Our Gentle Care cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs have passed tests for tube connection durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Strength and reliability

Our Gentle Care cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs have passed tests for tube connection durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.
Color‐coding and size markings

Visual identification

Gentle Care cuffs feature color‐coding and exterior size markings for visual identification.

Visual identification

Gentle Care cuffs feature color‐coding and exterior size markings for visual identification.

Visual identification

Gentle Care cuffs feature color‐coding and exterior size markings for visual identification.
  • Soft cover and EVA materials
  • Integrated bladder
  • Proven robustness
  • Color‐coding and size markings
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Soft cover and EVA materials

High comfort, small footprint

The soft, felt-like cover of the cuff is designed for comfort.

High comfort, small footprint

The soft, felt-like cover of the cuff is designed for comfort.

High comfort, small footprint

The soft, felt-like cover of the cuff is designed for comfort.
Integrated bladder

Fit for diverse care environments

Gentle Care single-patient cuffs come with an integrated bladder, making them ideal for use in the OR, ER, cath lab, isolation, or other applications that call for single-patient NBP cuffs.

Fit for diverse care environments

Gentle Care single-patient cuffs come with an integrated bladder, making them ideal for use in the OR, ER, cath lab, isolation, or other applications that call for single-patient NBP cuffs.

Fit for diverse care environments

Gentle Care single-patient cuffs come with an integrated bladder, making them ideal for use in the OR, ER, cath lab, isolation, or other applications that call for single-patient NBP cuffs.
Proven robustness

Strength and reliability

Our Gentle Care cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs have passed tests for tube connection durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Strength and reliability

Our Gentle Care cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs have passed tests for tube connection durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.

Strength and reliability

Our Gentle Care cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs have passed tests for tube connection durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.
Color‐coding and size markings

Visual identification

Gentle Care cuffs feature color‐coding and exterior size markings for visual identification.

Visual identification

Gentle Care cuffs feature color‐coding and exterior size markings for visual identification.

Visual identification

Gentle Care cuffs feature color‐coding and exterior size markings for visual identification.

Technische specificaties

NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • 66.5 cm (26.2 in)
Cuff Color
  • Burgundy
Limb Circumference
  • 35–45 cm (13.7–17.7 in)
Bladder Width
  • 17 cm (6.7 in)
Bladder Length
  • 38 cm (15 in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008A, M1008B, M1176A, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M2636C, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NBP
Product Type
  • Cuff
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .990 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 10 cuffs per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B (989803104331), M1599B (989803104351), 989803209761, 989803209771
Not made with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • 66.5 cm (26.2 in)
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008A, M1008B, M1176A, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M2636C, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Bekijk alle specificaties
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • 66.5 cm (26.2 in)
Cuff Color
  • Burgundy
Limb Circumference
  • 35–45 cm (13.7–17.7 in)
Bladder Width
  • 17 cm (6.7 in)
Bladder Length
  • 38 cm (15 in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008A, M1008B, M1176A, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M2636C, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NBP
Product Type
  • Cuff
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .990 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 10 cuffs per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B (989803104331), M1599B (989803104351), 989803209761, 989803209771
Not made with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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