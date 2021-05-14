Zoektermen

Easy Care 1 Hose, Pediatric (1)

Cuff

1 Hose, Pediatric (1)

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M1176A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Cuff
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .080
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cuff
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Child
Cuff Size
  • Pediatric
Cuff Color
  • Green
Bladder Width
  • Cuff Width: 8.0 cm (3.1'')
Limb Circumference
  • 14 to 21.5
Bladder Length
  • Bladder: 21.5 cm (8.5''); Cuff: 31 cm ( 12.2'')
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

