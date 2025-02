Shielded-Lead-Set-Snap-AAMI Variation Group Grabber, Chest, AAMI, OR, reusable, for use in operating room

5 lead set shielded grabber chest AAMI OR, white colored, easy to manage trunk lead wires with orange connector to trunk cable. Chest lead color coded grabbers. Packaged 1 set per bag. Cable length: limb 1.6m (5'3"), chest 1m (3'3"). Must be used with trunk cable designs: M1663A, M1949A.