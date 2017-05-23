Full color coded wire lead set with easy to manage wires. Packaged 1 set per bag. Replaces old M1603A lead set. Must be used with new trunk cable designs M1669A, M1663A, M1949A, M1667A
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.