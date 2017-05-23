Zoektermen

3-lead ECG AAMI/IEC 2.7m

Trunk Cable

With 12-pin ECG input connector, for connection to 3-lead telemetry lead set to IntelliVue patient monitor. Trunk can be used for either color code system. 1 trunk cable per bag. Cable length = 2.7m (9 ft.). Replaces older trunk cables: M1500A, M1510A, M1540C, M1550C, M1560C, M1570C. Use with new lead sets: M1671A, M1672A, M1673A, M1674A, M1675A, M1678A, M1622A, M1624A, M1678A, M1626A. AAMI and IEC labels included.

Technische specificaties

ECG Trunk Cable
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • 12-Pin
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M4735A
Product Type
  • Trunk Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1671A; M1672A; M1673A; M1674A; M1675A; M1678A; M1622A; M1624A; M1678A; M1626A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

