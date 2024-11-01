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Calibration Bag

Anesthesia Gas

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Volume of gas equals 5 liters. Use with M1659A

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Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Gas
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1013A, M1019A, M1026B
Product Type
  • Anesthesia Gas
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .300 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 bag
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 12 months
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Gas
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Gas
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1013A, M1019A, M1026B
Product Type
  • Anesthesia Gas
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .300 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 bag
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 12 months
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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