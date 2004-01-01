Neonatal NIBP Air Hose. Length 1.5m (4.92 ft.). Connects to Philips Neonatal Single Patient Cuffs, not pediatric or adult cuffs, Utilizes neonatal connector configuration. This cable is used for close patient proximity and replaces the M1596B. CANNOT BE USED with Adult/Pediatric Cuffs
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|Air Hose Length
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|Patient Application
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
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|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
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|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Air Hose Length
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Air Hose Length
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
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