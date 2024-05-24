CVX-300

The only PMA approved excimer laser system and disposable catheters for the treatment of coronary arterial disease. CVX-300 is also indicated for use in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease. Photoablation is the use of light to break down, vaporize and remove matter. The CVX-300 excimer laser system facilitates photoablation via a variety of Philips laser catheters to remove binding arterial plaques.

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