ProChamber is the professional model valved holding chamber for the acute respiratory care setting. Its proven clinical performance and great value make ProChamber the choice for the budget-conscious clinician.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The detachable silicone facemasks are ideal for patients who are transitioning to using a mouthpiece only. No need to buy another device. Available in 3 sizes, and suitable for children and adults.
Small size
Small size makes ProChamber convenient to carry
ProChamber can be conveniently taken wherever your patients go. The small size also makes it easy to clean.
Professional VHC
Professional VHC for effective drug delivery
Holding chambers or spacers help patients to get more of the medicine into the lungs, rather than in the mouth and throat. More effective drug delivery for more effective treatment.
Flexible fitting
Flexible fitting for all patients
ProChamber can be used with all commonly used inhalers.
Great value
Great value for all budgets
Great value for all budgets
Latex free
Latex free for sensitive patients
Latex free for sensitive patients
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.