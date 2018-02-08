Startpagina
Wearable biosensor Wireless remote sensing device

Wearable biosensor

Wireless remote sensing device

Philips wearable biosensor provides a convenient and comfortable way to keep watch of patients in need of frequent monitoring. This self-adhesive biosensor automatically and continuously measures vital signs, body posture and step count, and detects falls.

Comprehensive, contextual data
Comprehensive, contextual data

Comprehensive, contextual data

Philips wearable biosensors, worn discreetly on the chest, simultaneously gather patient vital signs and critical data, including heart rate, respiratory rate, skin temperature, body posture, fall detection, single-lead ECG, R-R interval (RR-I), and step count.
Mobility and peace of mind
Lightweight, cableless and wireless

Lightweight, cableless and wireless

Because there are no cables or wires, patients wearing the lightweight biosensors can move freely in their rooms or throughout the unit¹, while you remain confident that your patients are being monitored, even when they are out of sight.
Enhanced clinical workflow
Enhanced clinical workflow

Enhanced clinical workflow

Philips wearable biosensor automatically and continuously measures, records, and transmits vital signs data to clinical information systems, to enhance clinical workflow. Available measurements will vary by information system.
Sensor technology
Sensor technology
ECG electrodes
  • Detects heart rate
3-axis MEMS accelerometer
  • Detects motion
Thermistor
  • Detects skin temperature
Battery
Battery
Life
  • Up to 4 days
Type
  • Zinc air battery (disposable with device)
Form factor
Form factor
Weight
  • 12g, with integrated sensor module
Size
  • 1mm x 36mm x 8mm
Adhesive
Adhesive
Active Grade
  • Hydrocolloid adhesive,
  • recommended for moderate to high activity,
  • moderate perspiration and moderate humidity levels
Gentle Grade
  • Silicone adhesive,
  • recommended for low activity,
  • low perspiration and low humidity levels
  • ¹ The coverage area is the line of sight within 33 feet (10 meters) of the relay device. Beyond the coverage area, the patient needs to carry the relay device in a pouch for continuous or frequent measurement.

