Formerly referred to as CV ECG Cable. AAMI compliant. For patients weighing more than 10 kg (22 lbs). Cable length: 37.55 in (95.38 cm). Recommended to pair with the 989803179041 Multiple Patch ECG electrodes.
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|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Cable Length
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Cable Length
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
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