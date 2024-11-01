EEG lead set mini with 9 individual color-coded leads. Lead wires come with DIN connector on one end and hard mounted mini clip (grabber style) to connect to any generic snap-style electrode on the other end. Wires are held in place with a lead organizer.
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|Unit of Measure
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|Product Dimensions
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|Disposable or reusable
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|Patient Application
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|Use with Philips Equipment
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|Use with Philips Supplies
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|Latex-free
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Product Dimensions
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Product Dimensions
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Latex-free
|
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