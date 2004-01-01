Zoektermen

Single Patch ECG Electrodes (25)

MR Patient Care

Formerly referred to as Standard Quadtrode. Box of 25. Recommended to pair with the 989803193731, 989803193761, 989803152301, or 989803185461 ECG Cable.

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 25/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric
Replaces Product
  • 9303A and 9303N
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803193731
  • 989803193761
  • 989803152301
  • 989803185461
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.510 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

