Pediatric 10-50 kg (22 – 110 lbs). Application site: finger. For use with 989803161991 SpO2 sensor.
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|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Recommended patient weight
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Recommended patient weight
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
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