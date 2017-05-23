Zoektermen

NL
FR

Attachment Electrode

Direct ECG

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Minimum shelf life: 6 months. Attachment method: adhesive.

Neem contact op

Documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Fetal
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • GE Corometrics 115, 116, 118, 119, 173, 174, 120, 126, 128, 129, 250. SpaceLabs IM77.
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2705A, M2703A, M1350A, M1350B, M1350C, M1353A, M1357A, M1364-60001, M2738A, M1365A, M2727A, M2735A, M2720A
Product Type
  • Direct ECG
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single Use
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 25 electrodes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months +
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803137631; 989803137641
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Fetal
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • GE Corometrics 115, 116, 118, 119, 173, 174, 120, 126, 128, 129, 250. SpaceLabs IM77.
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Fetal
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • GE Corometrics 115, 116, 118, 119, 173, 174, 120, 126, 128, 129, 250. SpaceLabs IM77.
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2705A, M2703A, M1350A, M1350B, M1350C, M1353A, M1357A, M1364-60001, M2738A, M1365A, M2727A, M2735A, M2720A
Product Type
  • Direct ECG
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single Use
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 25 electrodes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months +
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803137631; 989803137641
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.