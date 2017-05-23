Zoektermen

Pads

Multifunction defibrillator pads

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Medtronic Physio-Control LifePak 9, 10C, 11, 12, 20, and 500 defibrillators; Zoll 1200, 1400, 1600 and M-series defibrillators
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304
Product Type
  • Pads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .200
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pads cartridge per package
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 30 months from date of manufacturing
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Recommended Patient Weight
  • Any
Conductor Surface Area
  • 80 cm2
Leadwire Length
  • 1.2 m (3.9')
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 0° - 50°C
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

