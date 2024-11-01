Chemical/thermal paper, no header, no grid
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Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
|Product Category
|
|Paper Size
|
|Product Type
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|CE Certified
|
|Use with non-Philips medical instruments
|
|BPA Free
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Paper Size
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Paper Size
|
|Product Type
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|CE Certified
|
|Use with non-Philips medical instruments
|
|BPA Free
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
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