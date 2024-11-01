Zoektermen

NL
FR

Recording Paper box of 20 rolls, monitoring, thermal

Roll

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Chemical/thermal paper, no header, no grid

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Paper
Paper Size
  • 58.7 mm x 25 m (2.3" x 82')
Product Type
  • Roll
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .480 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Packaging Unit
  • 20 rolls per box
CE Certified
  • N/A
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
  • No
BPA Free
  • Free of BPA and BPS
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863301, 863310, 863365, 863300, 863320, 863303, 863311, 863366, 863302, 863321, 863304, 863322, 863277, 863278, 863279, 863283, 863360, 863359, 863380
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Paper
Paper Size
  • 58.7 mm x 25 m (2.3" x 82')
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863301, 863310, 863365, 863300, 863320, 863303, 863311, 863366, 863302, 863321, 863304, 863322, 863277, 863278, 863279, 863283, 863360, 863359, 863380
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Paper
Paper Size
  • 58.7 mm x 25 m (2.3" x 82')
Product Type
  • Roll
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .480 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Packaging Unit
  • 20 rolls per box
CE Certified
  • N/A
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
  • No
BPA Free
  • Free of BPA and BPS
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863301, 863310, 863365, 863300, 863320, 863303, 863311, 863366, 863302, 863321, 863304, 863322, 863277, 863278, 863279, 863283, 863360, 863359, 863380
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.