Zoektermen

Tempus Pro

Rugged, advanced monitor

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The Tempus Pro places the needs of the prehospital care professional at the heart of its design. Ground-breaking in functionality, it is light enough to carry and small enough to hold in one hand. Rugged, yet highly intuitive to operate, it can easily be deployed in a wide range of clinical scenarios, with advanced capabilities to allow clear, documented decision-making.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
Extensive data capture ability

Capture, connect and decide

The Tempus Pro allows you to capture as much or as little data as you need. The on-screen smart patient care record can be augmented via the touchscreen, while you can choose how much data to collect and exactly what, when, where and how to share it. All data is encrypted and shared via authenticated, highly secure channels.

Capture, connect and decide

The Tempus Pro allows you to capture as much or as little data as you need. The on-screen smart patient care record can be augmented via the touchscreen, while you can choose how much data to collect and exactly what, when, where and how to share it. All data is encrypted and shared via authenticated, highly secure channels.

Capture, connect and decide

The Tempus Pro allows you to capture as much or as little data as you need. The on-screen smart patient care record can be augmented via the touchscreen, while you can choose how much data to collect and exactly what, when, where and how to share it. All data is encrypted and shared via authenticated, highly secure channels.
Flexible and scalable to suit you

Unique, scalable platform

The functionality of the Tempus Pro system can be extended and upgraded when you need it to be. Add video laryngoscopy, ultrasound, defibrillation and telemedicine to further advance capabilities. And access feature, software and system updates, and configuration tools to evolve your system in line with your requirements, budgets and protocols.

Unique, scalable platform

The functionality of the Tempus Pro system can be extended and upgraded when you need it to be. Add video laryngoscopy, ultrasound, defibrillation and telemedicine to further advance capabilities. And access feature, software and system updates, and configuration tools to evolve your system in line with your requirements, budgets and protocols.

Unique, scalable platform

The functionality of the Tempus Pro system can be extended and upgraded when you need it to be. Add video laryngoscopy, ultrasound, defibrillation and telemedicine to further advance capabilities. And access feature, software and system updates, and configuration tools to evolve your system in line with your requirements, budgets and protocols.
Easy to carry on your shoulder

Small, light, robust

The Tempus Pro is designed and built to meet the needs of prehospital care professionals. Weighing only 2.9 kg (6.4 lb) with a slender profile, the monitor allows you to flexibly carry all you need with you to the scene. The Tempus Pro is also highly durable – with an IP66 rating underlining its suitability for deployment in the most challenging environments.

Small, light, robust

The Tempus Pro is designed and built to meet the needs of prehospital care professionals. Weighing only 2.9 kg (6.4 lb) with a slender profile, the monitor allows you to flexibly carry all you need with you to the scene. The Tempus Pro is also highly durable – with an IP66 rating underlining its suitability for deployment in the most challenging environments.

Small, light, robust

The Tempus Pro is designed and built to meet the needs of prehospital care professionals. Weighing only 2.9 kg (6.4 lb) with a slender profile, the monitor allows you to flexibly carry all you need with you to the scene. The Tempus Pro is also highly durable – with an IP66 rating underlining its suitability for deployment in the most challenging environments.
Easy to deploy, even in hostile environments

Practical design and operation

The Tempus Pro features a 6.5" daylight-readable color display with high contrast mode, a glove-friendly touchscreen interface and multiple user-selectable display options. It is also night-vision compatible and features an integrated tactical switch for hostile environments.

Practical design and operation

The Tempus Pro features a 6.5" daylight-readable color display with high contrast mode, a glove-friendly touchscreen interface and multiple user-selectable display options. It is also night-vision compatible and features an integrated tactical switch for hostile environments.

Practical design and operation

The Tempus Pro features a 6.5" daylight-readable color display with high contrast mode, a glove-friendly touchscreen interface and multiple user-selectable display options. It is also night-vision compatible and features an integrated tactical switch for hostile environments.
  • Extensive data capture ability
  • Flexible and scalable to suit you
  • Easy to carry on your shoulder
  • Easy to deploy, even in hostile environments
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Extensive data capture ability

Capture, connect and decide

The Tempus Pro allows you to capture as much or as little data as you need. The on-screen smart patient care record can be augmented via the touchscreen, while you can choose how much data to collect and exactly what, when, where and how to share it. All data is encrypted and shared via authenticated, highly secure channels.

Capture, connect and decide

The Tempus Pro allows you to capture as much or as little data as you need. The on-screen smart patient care record can be augmented via the touchscreen, while you can choose how much data to collect and exactly what, when, where and how to share it. All data is encrypted and shared via authenticated, highly secure channels.

Capture, connect and decide

The Tempus Pro allows you to capture as much or as little data as you need. The on-screen smart patient care record can be augmented via the touchscreen, while you can choose how much data to collect and exactly what, when, where and how to share it. All data is encrypted and shared via authenticated, highly secure channels.
Flexible and scalable to suit you

Unique, scalable platform

The functionality of the Tempus Pro system can be extended and upgraded when you need it to be. Add video laryngoscopy, ultrasound, defibrillation and telemedicine to further advance capabilities. And access feature, software and system updates, and configuration tools to evolve your system in line with your requirements, budgets and protocols.

Unique, scalable platform

The functionality of the Tempus Pro system can be extended and upgraded when you need it to be. Add video laryngoscopy, ultrasound, defibrillation and telemedicine to further advance capabilities. And access feature, software and system updates, and configuration tools to evolve your system in line with your requirements, budgets and protocols.

Unique, scalable platform

The functionality of the Tempus Pro system can be extended and upgraded when you need it to be. Add video laryngoscopy, ultrasound, defibrillation and telemedicine to further advance capabilities. And access feature, software and system updates, and configuration tools to evolve your system in line with your requirements, budgets and protocols.
Easy to carry on your shoulder

Small, light, robust

The Tempus Pro is designed and built to meet the needs of prehospital care professionals. Weighing only 2.9 kg (6.4 lb) with a slender profile, the monitor allows you to flexibly carry all you need with you to the scene. The Tempus Pro is also highly durable – with an IP66 rating underlining its suitability for deployment in the most challenging environments.

Small, light, robust

The Tempus Pro is designed and built to meet the needs of prehospital care professionals. Weighing only 2.9 kg (6.4 lb) with a slender profile, the monitor allows you to flexibly carry all you need with you to the scene. The Tempus Pro is also highly durable – with an IP66 rating underlining its suitability for deployment in the most challenging environments.

Small, light, robust

The Tempus Pro is designed and built to meet the needs of prehospital care professionals. Weighing only 2.9 kg (6.4 lb) with a slender profile, the monitor allows you to flexibly carry all you need with you to the scene. The Tempus Pro is also highly durable – with an IP66 rating underlining its suitability for deployment in the most challenging environments.
Easy to deploy, even in hostile environments

Practical design and operation

The Tempus Pro features a 6.5" daylight-readable color display with high contrast mode, a glove-friendly touchscreen interface and multiple user-selectable display options. It is also night-vision compatible and features an integrated tactical switch for hostile environments.

Practical design and operation

The Tempus Pro features a 6.5" daylight-readable color display with high contrast mode, a glove-friendly touchscreen interface and multiple user-selectable display options. It is also night-vision compatible and features an integrated tactical switch for hostile environments.

Practical design and operation

The Tempus Pro features a 6.5" daylight-readable color display with high contrast mode, a glove-friendly touchscreen interface and multiple user-selectable display options. It is also night-vision compatible and features an integrated tactical switch for hostile environments.

Documentatie

Productoverzicht (1)

Productoverzicht

Specificatie (1)

Specificatie

Productoverzicht (1)

Productoverzicht

Specificatie (1)

Specificatie

Bekijk alle documentatie

Productoverzicht (1)

Productoverzicht

Specificatie (1)

Specificatie

Technische specificaties

Physical dimensions
Physical dimensions
Standalone size
  • 263 x 216 x 100 mm (10.3" x 8.5" x 3.9")
Standalone weight
  • 2.9 kg (6.4 Ib) with battery and RapidPak clip only
Display
  • Color 165 mm (6.5”) 640x480 pixels, 130 klux daylight readable display
Anesthetic gas monitoring²
Anesthetic gas monitoring²
Display of AA gas vitals
  • Optional Masimo ISA OR+ anesthestic gas module
Ultrasound and video laryngoscopy²
Ultrasound and video laryngoscopy²
Interson (optional)
  • General purpose, 3.5 MHz and line placement 7.5 MHz
Karl Storz C-Mac (optional)
  • Video laryngoscope imager and single use blades
Integral digital camera
Integral digital camera
Resolution
  • 3.2 megapixels
Video streaming
  • H264 algorithm (bandwidth dependent)
Images
  • Included in patient record
Pulse rate
Pulse rate
Range
  • 25-239 BPM
Accuracy (all ages)
  • No motion ≤3 digits, motion ≤5 digits
Impedance respiration
Impedance respiration
Range
  • 3-150 RPM
Accuracy
  • ±2 RPM or ±2% whichever is greater
Invasive pressure²
Invasive pressure²
2 channels
  • 5 μV/V/mmHg, Response: 0–20 Hz (-3 dB)
Filters
  • 50-60 Hz notch
Range
  • -99-310 mmHg
Expansion
  • Up to 4 channels via USB module²
Contact temperature
Contact temperature
Resolution
  • ±0.1°C / ±0.2 °F; accuracy: ±0.1 ºC
Compatability³
  • 2 channel YSI 400 series
Measurement range
  • 20–45°C (68–113°F)
Microstream etCO₂*
Microstream etCO₂*
Flow rate (measured by volume)
  • 50 (42.5 ≤ flow ≤ 65) ml/min
Accuracy
  • 0–38 mmHg:±2 mmHg; 39–150 mmHg:±5% of reading;+0.08% per 1 mmHg over 38 mmHg
Microstream etCO₂*
Microstream etCO₂*
Range
  • 0-150 mm/Hg
Capnometry²
Capnometry²
Respiration rate range
  • 1-149 bpm
Respiration rate accuracy
  • 0–70 BPM ±1 BPM 71–121 BPM ±2 BPM 122–149 BPM ±3 BPM
Noninvasive blood pressure
Noninvasive blood pressure
Adult range
  • 20-260 mmHg
Pediatric range
  • 20-230 mm/Hg
Neonate range
  • 20-130 mmHg
Cuffs
  • Neonate disposable 1-5, infant, child, adult, large adult, thigh, cuff kit
Accuracy
  • ±3 mmHg or ±2% (whichever is greater)
Pulse oximetry - Total oxygen content (SpOC®)²
Pulse oximetry - Total oxygen content (SpOC®)²
Range
  • 0-35 ml of O2/dL
Pulse oximetry - Carboxyhaemoglobin (SpCO®)²
Pulse oximetry - Carboxyhaemoglobin (SpCO®)²
Range
  • 0-99.9 %
Accuracy (adult/ped/infant)
  • 1-40 %, ± 3%
Pulse oximetry - Methemoglobin (SpMet®)²
Pulse oximetry - Methemoglobin (SpMet®)²
Range
  • 0-99.9 %
Accuracy (all ages)
  • 1-15 %, ± 1%
Pulse oximetry - Total hemoglobin (SpHb® g/dL)²
Pulse oximetry - Total hemoglobin (SpHb® g/dL)²
Range
  • 0-25 g/dL
Accuracy (adult/ped/infant)
  • 8 - 17 g/dL ± 1 g/dL
Pulse oximetry - SpO₂
Pulse oximetry - SpO₂
Range
  • 1-100 %
Accuracy (adult/ped)
  • No motion or low perfusion ±2 digits 70–100%, motion ±3 digits 70–100%
Accuracy (neonate)
  • Motion, no motion and low perfusion ±3 digits 70–100%
Perfusion index
  • 0,02-20 %
Response
  • &lt;1 second delay
Technology
  • Masimo rainbow SET®
Sensor
  • Comfortable, waterproof, soft-tip
Pleth Variability Index (PVI®)²
  • Pleth Variability Index (PVi)²
ECG monitoring
ECG monitoring
Acquisition sample rate
  • 500 Hz
Common mode rejection
  • 95 dB minimum, additional filters include mains, muscle, and low and high pass
Arrhythmia monitoring/alarms
  • Arrhythmia monitoring/alarms
ST elevation
  • ST elevation
QT segment measurement
  • with alarms²
3,4,5 and 12-lead monitoring
  • via standard snap-on electrode
Heart rate range
  • 30-300 bpm
Acquisition and interpretation
  • 12-lead acquisition² and 12-lead interpretation
Accuracy
  • ±3%, DC offset, ±300 mV dc
Frequency response
  • 0.05-175 Hz , ±3dB
Operating time
Operating time
10.75 hours
  • Display brightness at 60%, ECG, SpO₂, EtCo₂, temp x2 and NBP every 15 minutes
11.5 hours
  • Display brightness at 30%, ECG, SpO₂, EtCo₂, temp x2 and NBP every 15 minutes
Up to 14 hours
  • With battery saving mode activated⁴
Physical dimensions
Physical dimensions
Standalone size
  • 263 x 216 x 100 mm (10.3" x 8.5" x 3.9")
Standalone weight
  • 2.9 kg (6.4 Ib) with battery and RapidPak clip only
Anesthetic gas monitoring²
Anesthetic gas monitoring²
Display of AA gas vitals
  • Optional Masimo ISA OR+ anesthestic gas module
Bekijk alle specificaties
Physical dimensions
Physical dimensions
Standalone size
  • 263 x 216 x 100 mm (10.3" x 8.5" x 3.9")
Standalone weight
  • 2.9 kg (6.4 Ib) with battery and RapidPak clip only
Display
  • Color 165 mm (6.5”) 640x480 pixels, 130 klux daylight readable display
Anesthetic gas monitoring²
Anesthetic gas monitoring²
Display of AA gas vitals
  • Optional Masimo ISA OR+ anesthestic gas module
Ultrasound and video laryngoscopy²
Ultrasound and video laryngoscopy²
Interson (optional)
  • General purpose, 3.5 MHz and line placement 7.5 MHz
Karl Storz C-Mac (optional)
  • Video laryngoscope imager and single use blades
Integral digital camera
Integral digital camera
Resolution
  • 3.2 megapixels
Video streaming
  • H264 algorithm (bandwidth dependent)
Images
  • Included in patient record
Pulse rate
Pulse rate
Range
  • 25-239 BPM
Accuracy (all ages)
  • No motion ≤3 digits, motion ≤5 digits
Impedance respiration
Impedance respiration
Range
  • 3-150 RPM
Accuracy
  • ±2 RPM or ±2% whichever is greater
Invasive pressure²
Invasive pressure²
2 channels
  • 5 μV/V/mmHg, Response: 0–20 Hz (-3 dB)
Filters
  • 50-60 Hz notch
Range
  • -99-310 mmHg
Expansion
  • Up to 4 channels via USB module²
Contact temperature
Contact temperature
Resolution
  • ±0.1°C / ±0.2 °F; accuracy: ±0.1 ºC
Compatability³
  • 2 channel YSI 400 series
Measurement range
  • 20–45°C (68–113°F)
Microstream etCO₂*
Microstream etCO₂*
Flow rate (measured by volume)
  • 50 (42.5 ≤ flow ≤ 65) ml/min
Accuracy
  • 0–38 mmHg:±2 mmHg; 39–150 mmHg:±5% of reading;+0.08% per 1 mmHg over 38 mmHg
Microstream etCO₂*
Microstream etCO₂*
Range
  • 0-150 mm/Hg
Capnometry²
Capnometry²
Respiration rate range
  • 1-149 bpm
Respiration rate accuracy
  • 0–70 BPM ±1 BPM 71–121 BPM ±2 BPM 122–149 BPM ±3 BPM
Noninvasive blood pressure
Noninvasive blood pressure
Adult range
  • 20-260 mmHg
Pediatric range
  • 20-230 mm/Hg
Neonate range
  • 20-130 mmHg
Cuffs
  • Neonate disposable 1-5, infant, child, adult, large adult, thigh, cuff kit
Accuracy
  • ±3 mmHg or ±2% (whichever is greater)
Pulse oximetry - Total oxygen content (SpOC®)²
Pulse oximetry - Total oxygen content (SpOC®)²
Range
  • 0-35 ml of O2/dL
Pulse oximetry - Carboxyhaemoglobin (SpCO®)²
Pulse oximetry - Carboxyhaemoglobin (SpCO®)²
Range
  • 0-99.9 %
Accuracy (adult/ped/infant)
  • 1-40 %, ± 3%
Pulse oximetry - Methemoglobin (SpMet®)²
Pulse oximetry - Methemoglobin (SpMet®)²
Range
  • 0-99.9 %
Accuracy (all ages)
  • 1-15 %, ± 1%
Pulse oximetry - Total hemoglobin (SpHb® g/dL)²
Pulse oximetry - Total hemoglobin (SpHb® g/dL)²
Range
  • 0-25 g/dL
Accuracy (adult/ped/infant)
  • 8 - 17 g/dL ± 1 g/dL
Pulse oximetry - SpO₂
Pulse oximetry - SpO₂
Range
  • 1-100 %
Accuracy (adult/ped)
  • No motion or low perfusion ±2 digits 70–100%, motion ±3 digits 70–100%
Accuracy (neonate)
  • Motion, no motion and low perfusion ±3 digits 70–100%
Perfusion index
  • 0,02-20 %
Response
  • &lt;1 second delay
Technology
  • Masimo rainbow SET®
Sensor
  • Comfortable, waterproof, soft-tip
Pleth Variability Index (PVI®)²
  • Pleth Variability Index (PVi)²
ECG monitoring
ECG monitoring
Acquisition sample rate
  • 500 Hz
Common mode rejection
  • 95 dB minimum, additional filters include mains, muscle, and low and high pass
Arrhythmia monitoring/alarms
  • Arrhythmia monitoring/alarms
ST elevation
  • ST elevation
QT segment measurement
  • with alarms²
3,4,5 and 12-lead monitoring
  • via standard snap-on electrode
Heart rate range
  • 30-300 bpm
Acquisition and interpretation
  • 12-lead acquisition² and 12-lead interpretation
Accuracy
  • ±3%, DC offset, ±300 mV dc
Frequency response
  • 0.05-175 Hz , ±3dB
Operating time
Operating time
10.75 hours
  • Display brightness at 60%, ECG, SpO₂, EtCo₂, temp x2 and NBP every 15 minutes
11.5 hours
  • Display brightness at 30%, ECG, SpO₂, EtCo₂, temp x2 and NBP every 15 minutes
Up to 14 hours
  • With battery saving mode activated⁴
  • ¹ Tempus Pro standalone weight: 6.4 lb (2.9 kg) nominal including battery, excluding IP module, accessories and printer.
  • ² Optional, additional feature.
  • ³ One channel fitted as standard, second channel is optional.
  • ⁴ Display active 50% of the time.
  • Masimo®, Masimo rainbow SET®, PVi®, SpHb®, SpMet®, SpCO® and SpOC® are the property of Masimo Inc.
  • Oridion and Microstream are trademarks of Medtronic.
  • C-MAC is the property of Karl Storz.
  • * Uses Oridion Microstream technology

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.