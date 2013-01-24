The Philips Vereos PET/CT scanner with Digital Photon Counting will redefine PET imaging and mark a new era in clinical performance. In a recent survey¹, 9 out of 10 referring physicians prefer Vereos Digital PET images over analog².
Unlike analog PET/CT scanners that use photomultipliers, or analog SiPMs to detect light, the Vereos PET/CT scanner uses proprietary Digital Photon Counting (DPC) technology. DPC technology converts light directly to a digital signal with zero analog noise.
1:1 coupling
Each crystal is connected to a single digital photon counting detector. This 1:1 coupling, combined with 325 ps Time-of-Flight (TOF) timing resolution and reduced pile-up effects, allows for a much higher count rate capability and improved spatial resolution compared to analog² systems.
Improved lesion detectability
While visualization of small lesions is essential for clinicians to diagnose, stage and monitor therapy in oncology patients, in molecular imaging, the challenge is being able to detect these small lesions reliably [1]. Vereos provides improved detectability & characterization of small lesions [2]
≈ 2x volumetric resolution³
The system uses 1:1 coupling of crystals to digital detectors. This means spatial, timing, and energy resolution is improved throughout the entire field of view, for improved volumetric resolution.
Low PET dose
Dose reduction in PET radiopharmaceutical administration does not have to be a trade-off between radiation exposure and diagnostic image quality. Utilizing appropriate reconstruction algorithms, reduced dose can be administered with no reduction in diagnostic confidence. Vereos provides uncompromised lesion detectability & quantification at 1/2 the PET dose [3]
Fast scans
Fast scanning allows patients to spend less time in the scanner, enhancing the overall patient experience. Vereos provides uncompromised lesion detectability at 1/10 the time [4]
Ready for the future
With the highest count rate in the industry , Vereos provides enhanced diagnostic confidence with emerging applications that use short half-life tracers.
¹In a recent survey of referring oncologists
²GEMINI TF PET/CT
³Compared to GEMINI TF PET/CT
⁴Improved image quality is defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.
⁵Buchan, K. (Philips Healthcare), Dharaiya E. (Philips Healthcare), Ardley N. (Monash Health, Australia) “Impact of workflow tools in reducing total exam and user interaction time - 4 phase liver computed tomography exams.”
