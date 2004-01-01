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Bispectral Index (BIS) Module

Measurement Module

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The Bispectral Index (BIS) Module provides numerics and high-resolution trends to help monitor consciousness and sedation in the OR, ICU, and in other clinical settings such as outpatient surgery and conscious sedation. Using Covidien technology, BIS measurements help you formulate the type and optimal dosage of anesthetic or sedative medication for each patient.

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Bilateral Measurements

Bilateral Measurements

With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).

Bilateral Measurements

With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).

Bilateral Measurements

With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).
  • Bilateral Measurements
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Bilateral Measurements

Bilateral Measurements

With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).

Bilateral Measurements

With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).

Bilateral Measurements

With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).

Technische specificaties

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
Bekijk alle specificaties
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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