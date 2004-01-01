The Bispectral Index (BIS) Module provides numerics and high-resolution trends to help monitor consciousness and sedation in the OR, ICU, and in other clinical settings such as outpatient surgery and conscious sedation. Using Covidien technology, BIS measurements help you formulate the type and optimal dosage of anesthetic or sedative medication for each patient.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).
Bilateral Measurements
With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).
Bilateral Measurements
With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).
With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).
Bilateral Measurements
With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).
Bilateral Measurements
With the 4-channel BIS Device and the respective BIS sensor you can make bilateral BIS measurements. This allows the simultaneous analysis of the EEG information from the two cerebral hemispheres. (Requires IntelliVue software version L.0 and higher).
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.