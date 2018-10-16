The Philips Holter System has all the tools you need to record, analyze, diagnose, and communicate – quickly and accurately. This system of compact recorders and Holter software can scale up or down to meet your needs.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
Powerful tools speed operations
The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
Powerful tools speed operations
The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
EASI Lead system
EASI Lead system for faster data collection
Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
EASI Lead system for faster data collection
Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
EASI Lead system for faster data collection
Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
Custom reporting
Customer reporting to speed reports
Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred IntelliSpace ECG, CVIS, PACS, or EMR system.
Customer reporting to speed reports
Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred IntelliSpace ECG, CVIS, PACS, or EMR system.
Customer reporting to speed reports
Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred IntelliSpace ECG, CVIS, PACS, or EMR system.
The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
Powerful tools speed operations
The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
Powerful tools speed operations
The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
EASI Lead system
EASI Lead system for faster data collection
Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
EASI Lead system for faster data collection
Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
EASI Lead system for faster data collection
Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
Custom reporting
Customer reporting to speed reports
Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred IntelliSpace ECG, CVIS, PACS, or EMR system.
Customer reporting to speed reports
Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred IntelliSpace ECG, CVIS, PACS, or EMR system.
Customer reporting to speed reports
Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred IntelliSpace ECG, CVIS, PACS, or EMR system.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.