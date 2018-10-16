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Holter System

Holter analysis and reporting software

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The Philips Holter System has all the tools you need to record, analyze, diagnose, and communicate – quickly and accurately. This system of compact recorders and Holter software can scale up or down to meet your needs.

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Powerful tools

Powerful tools speed operations

The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.

Powerful tools speed operations

The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.

Powerful tools speed operations

The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
EASI Lead system

EASI Lead system for faster data collection

Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.

EASI Lead system for faster data collection

Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.

EASI Lead system for faster data collection

Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
Custom reporting

Customer reporting to speed reports

Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred IntelliSpace ECG, CVIS, PACS, or EMR system.

Customer reporting to speed reports

Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred IntelliSpace ECG, CVIS, PACS, or EMR system.

Customer reporting to speed reports

Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred IntelliSpace ECG, CVIS, PACS, or EMR system.
  • Powerful tools
  • EASI Lead system
  • Custom reporting
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Powerful tools

Powerful tools speed operations

The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.

Powerful tools speed operations

The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.

Powerful tools speed operations

The plug-and-play Docking Station allows fast ECG downloads – often in less than 90 seconds. You can scan in minutes using any of four distinct styles, all powered by the Zymed algorithm.
EASI Lead system

EASI Lead system for faster data collection

Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.

EASI Lead system for faster data collection

Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.

EASI Lead system for faster data collection

Holter analysis software offers the clinical advantages of the EASI Lead system. Five EASI electrodes capture three channels of derived 12-Lead ECG, giving you fast access to the high quality patient data.
Custom reporting

Customer reporting to speed reports

Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred IntelliSpace ECG, CVIS, PACS, or EMR system.

Customer reporting to speed reports

Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred IntelliSpace ECG, CVIS, PACS, or EMR system.

Customer reporting to speed reports

Create accurate, customized reports and store them in your preferred IntelliSpace ECG, CVIS, PACS, or EMR system.

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Blad met technische gegevens (2)

Blad met technische gegevens

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Blad met technische gegevens (2)

Blad met technische gegevens

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Blad met technische gegevens (2)

Blad met technische gegevens

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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