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Interventional Cardiology Workspace (Xper IM)

Cardiology workflow solution

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This innovative suite of cath lab data management solutions (previously known as Xper Information Management, Xper IM) is designed to enhance the interventional cardiology workflow. Interventional Cardiology Workspace presents a variety of tools to enhance efficiency with reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management, helping to improve and simplify the workflow for all cardiology professionals.

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Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care

Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care

Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.

Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care

Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.

Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care

Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Meer informatie
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care

Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care

Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Improved communication
Improved communication

Improved communication

In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.

Improved communication

Improved communication
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.

Improved communication

In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Meer informatie
Improved communication
Improved communication

Improved communication

In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Touch screen control
Touch screen control

Touch screen control

Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.

Touch screen control

Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.

Touch screen control

Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Meer informatie
Touch screen control
Touch screen control

Touch screen control

Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring

Intuitive hemo monitoring

The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.

Intuitive hemo monitoring

Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.

Intuitive hemo monitoring

The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Meer informatie
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring

Intuitive hemo monitoring

The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow

Streamline lab workflow

Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.

Streamline lab workflow

Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.

Streamline lab workflow

Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Meer informatie
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow

Streamline lab workflow

Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
  • Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
  • Improved communication
  • Touch screen control
  • Intuitive hemo monitoring
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care

Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care

Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.

Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care

Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.

Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care

Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Meer informatie
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care

Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care

Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Improved communication
Improved communication

Improved communication

In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.

Improved communication

Improved communication
In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.

Improved communication

In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Meer informatie
Improved communication
Improved communication

Improved communication

In the control room, clinical staff can monitor all patient vital signs, analyze physiological parameters and easily display calculation results in the exam room. Results are displayed as a numerical value and a gradient image. Displaying numerical and graphical results helps clinical staff stay focused on the tasks at hand without the need to leave the sterile area.
Touch screen control
Touch screen control

Touch screen control

Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.

Touch screen control

Touch screen control
Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.

Touch screen control

Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Meer informatie
Touch screen control
Touch screen control

Touch screen control

Team members in the exam room can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily at table side using the Touch Screen Module. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the Touch Screen Module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring

Intuitive hemo monitoring

The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.

Intuitive hemo monitoring

Intuitive hemo monitoring
The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.

Intuitive hemo monitoring

The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Meer informatie
Intuitive hemo monitoring
Intuitive hemo monitoring

Intuitive hemo monitoring

The new user interface provides on-screen guidance to help team members smoothly proceed through procedures and work efficiently with each other. The workstation's interactive heart diagram aids team members in the control room in quickly performing pullbacks and changing the pressure labels. These features promote ease of use by all staff members with minimal training.
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow

Streamline lab workflow

Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.

Streamline lab workflow

Streamline lab workflow
Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.

Streamline lab workflow

Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.
Meer informatie
Streamline lab workflow
Streamline lab workflow

Streamline lab workflow

Your Philips interventional X-ray system and Hemo system work efficiently together to reduce manual data entry. This in turn may reduce user entry errors, help improve the integrity of your reports and minimize interruptions. All aimed at helping you focus on your patient and communicate effectively with your team.

Documentatie

Klantenverhaal (1)

Klantenverhaal

Klantenverhaal (1)

Klantenverhaal

Bekijk alle documentatie

Klantenverhaal (1)

Klantenverhaal

Technische specificaties

Hemo system specifications
Hemo system specifications
Lead Surface ECG
  • 12
Non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP)
Four invasive blood pressure channels
Thermodilution Cardiac Output
Respiration rate
Full disclosure (record, store all waveforms data for post case review and analysis)
Printing waveforms and hemodynamic analysis
Comprehensive hemodynamic measurements and analysis
Pulse oximetry (SpO2)
Body surface temperature
Fick Cardiac Output
Capture and store hemodynamic waveforms and ECG’s
End of case reporting (hemodynamic measurements and calculations)
Storage of all patient data
Optional packages
Optional packages
Integrated FFR (compatible with Philips and St. Jude)
Procedure/event charting and data collection
Main- and side stream EtCO2
Integrated with Philips interventional x-ray system
Integrated with Philips interventional x-ray system
Hemo control from Touch Screen Module
Connected to Monitor Ceiling Suspension or FlexVision
Patient demographics
Hemo system specifications
Hemo system specifications
Lead Surface ECG
  • 12
Non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP)
Optional packages
Optional packages
Integrated FFR (compatible with Philips and St. Jude)
Procedure/event charting and data collection
Bekijk alle specificaties
Hemo system specifications
Hemo system specifications
Lead Surface ECG
  • 12
Non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP)
Four invasive blood pressure channels
Thermodilution Cardiac Output
Respiration rate
Full disclosure (record, store all waveforms data for post case review and analysis)
Printing waveforms and hemodynamic analysis
Comprehensive hemodynamic measurements and analysis
Pulse oximetry (SpO2)
Body surface temperature
Fick Cardiac Output
Capture and store hemodynamic waveforms and ECG’s
End of case reporting (hemodynamic measurements and calculations)
Storage of all patient data
Optional packages
Optional packages
Integrated FFR (compatible with Philips and St. Jude)
Procedure/event charting and data collection
Main- and side stream EtCO2
Integrated with Philips interventional x-ray system
Integrated with Philips interventional x-ray system
Hemo control from Touch Screen Module
Connected to Monitor Ceiling Suspension or FlexVision
Patient demographics
  • -Results obtained during usability study performed in December 2016. The study involved 33 participants. Participants were spread evenly over technologist/nurses and physicians. To evaluate benefits of the multi-user capabilities of the new system design and user satisfaction, its novel design was tested by participants that had relevant working experience in the interventional lab and who had not previously used the new system.
  • -Please check with a local Philips sales team for availability in your country.
  • -For the availability of the iFR functionality on Philips Hemo system, please check with your local Philips sales representative.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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