Affiniti Ultrasound system

Affiniti 70

Ultrasound system

The Affiniti 70 ultrasound system offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow for quick, confident diagnosis.

It understands your every day
Philips Affiniti delivers the right balance of advanced ergonomic design and precision engineering to help you work more comfortably and intuitively. Its exceptional image quality gives you the results you need to provide the best patient care possible. See what Philips Affiniti can do for your practice.
Designed for balance
To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly – but not at the expense of accuracy. You need advanced functionality – but not at the expense of ease of use. You need a system that is ergonomic – but built to last for the daily rigors of high patient volume.
Workflow meets wow
With Philips Affiniti 70, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to scan quickly and deliver results efficiently, while incorporating those innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice of those who demand quality images and proven clinical applications.
Performance you can see
PureWave transducers are designed to increase penetration in technically difficult patients. PureWave’s power is strengthened by Affiniti 70’s precision beamforming, which features a wide dynamic range to deliver superb spatial and contrast resolution, outstanding tissue uniformity, fewer artifacts and reduced image clutter.
Comfort meets competence
Philips leverages the experiences of its customers to design Affiniti 70 to address the challenges of daily scanning. We understand the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients and time constraints, and we’ve designed the system with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
A smart investment
The Affiniti 70 boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. It features a modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair. Philips remote services monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reduces the need for service calls. And, if an issue does arrise, Philips offers access to our award-winning service organization.
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast

Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
TrueVue

Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
MaxVue high definition display

At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.

