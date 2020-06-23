Affiniti 70 Elevate every ultrasound experience - everyday.

Affiniti 70 with Elevate Plus is the most advanced system in the Affiniti family, delivering stunning image quality and a suite of premium clinical features. Precision for every scan, every day—get the reliable performance and intelligent workflows that let you focus on patients, not equipment. Affiniti 70 with Elevate Plus is designed for fast-paced environments with enhanced workflow and robust performance—helping you deliver the best possible care every day.