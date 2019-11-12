Elevate your interventional capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 20'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media galerij
Kenmerken
Full control at table side
Full control at table side
You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at table side. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Full control at table side
You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at table side. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Full control at table side
You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at table side. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at table side. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility
Thanks to the next-generation 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from excellent image quality. Its wider anatomical coverage allows you to perform diverse procedures. The superb Philips image processing chain is designed to visualize small vessel details with exceptional clarity. This system also supports head-to-toe imaging and patient access from all sides.
Enhance visibility
Thanks to the next-generation 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from excellent image quality. Its wider anatomical coverage allows you to perform diverse procedures. The superb Philips image processing chain is designed to visualize small vessel details with exceptional clarity. This system also supports head-to-toe imaging and patient access from all sides.
Enhance visibility
Thanks to the next-generation 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from excellent image quality. Its wider anatomical coverage allows you to perform diverse procedures. The superb Philips image processing chain is designed to visualize small vessel details with exceptional clarity. This system also supports head-to-toe imaging and patient access from all sides.
Thanks to the next-generation 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from excellent image quality. Its wider anatomical coverage allows you to perform diverse procedures. The superb Philips image processing chain is designed to visualize small vessel details with exceptional clarity. This system also supports head-to-toe imaging and patient access from all sides.
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation
The system uses ProcedureCards to simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
Standardize set-up and operation
The system uses ProcedureCards to simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
Standardize set-up and operation
The system uses ProcedureCards to simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
The system uses ProcedureCards to simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Make your day simpler
Make your day simpler
Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Make your day simpler
Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Make your day simpler
Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
The Azurion 5 Series also includes optional ClarityIQ. Our X-ray imaging technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra-low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
Manage dose efficiently
The Azurion 5 Series also includes optional ClarityIQ. Our X-ray imaging technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra-low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
Manage dose efficiently
The Azurion 5 Series also includes optional ClarityIQ. Our X-ray imaging technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra-low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
The Azurion 5 Series also includes optional ClarityIQ. Our X-ray imaging technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra-low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time
The standard Windows 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
The standard Windows 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
The standard Windows 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
The standard Windows 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row [1]. Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [2].
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row [1]. Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [2].
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row [1]. Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [2].
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row [1]. Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [2].
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 mi
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [3] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [3] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [3] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 mi
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [3] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Increase return on investment
Increase return on investment
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
Increase return on investment
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
Increase return on investment
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
Make the most of every day
Make the most of every day
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Philips Remote Services aim to help you maintain peak performance of your equipment, deliver uninterrupted patient care and address your most complex technical problems before they impact patient care.
Make the most of every day
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Philips Remote Services aim to help you maintain peak performance of your equipment, deliver uninterrupted patient care and address your most complex technical problems before they impact patient care.
Make the most of every day
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Philips Remote Services aim to help you maintain peak performance of your equipment, deliver uninterrupted patient care and address your most complex technical problems before they impact patient care.
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Philips Remote Services aim to help you maintain peak performance of your equipment, deliver uninterrupted patient care and address your most complex technical problems before they impact patient care.
Full control at table side
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at table side. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Full control at table side
You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at table side. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Full control at table side
You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at table side. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
You can control all relevant applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen module at table side. This supports clinical decision making in the exam room, and helps reduce the need for sterility breaks. This can save time and help avoid delays.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures.
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility
Thanks to the next-generation 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from excellent image quality. Its wider anatomical coverage allows you to perform diverse procedures. The superb Philips image processing chain is designed to visualize small vessel details with exceptional clarity. This system also supports head-to-toe imaging and patient access from all sides.
Enhance visibility
Thanks to the next-generation 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from excellent image quality. Its wider anatomical coverage allows you to perform diverse procedures. The superb Philips image processing chain is designed to visualize small vessel details with exceptional clarity. This system also supports head-to-toe imaging and patient access from all sides.
Enhance visibility
Thanks to the next-generation 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from excellent image quality. Its wider anatomical coverage allows you to perform diverse procedures. The superb Philips image processing chain is designed to visualize small vessel details with exceptional clarity. This system also supports head-to-toe imaging and patient access from all sides.
Thanks to the next-generation 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from excellent image quality. Its wider anatomical coverage allows you to perform diverse procedures. The superb Philips image processing chain is designed to visualize small vessel details with exceptional clarity. This system also supports head-to-toe imaging and patient access from all sides.
Standardize set-up and operation
Standardize set-up and operation
The system uses ProcedureCards to simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
Standardize set-up and operation
The system uses ProcedureCards to simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
Standardize set-up and operation
The system uses ProcedureCards to simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
The system uses ProcedureCards to simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases, from routine to mixed procedures. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the scheduled procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Make your day simpler
Make your day simpler
Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Make your day simpler
Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Make your day simpler
Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Experience ease of use and speed in performing procedures. On the touch screen, you can easily see information against the distinctive black background where active applications are highlighted. Use the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
The Azurion 5 Series also includes optional ClarityIQ. Our X-ray imaging technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra-low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
Manage dose efficiently
The Azurion 5 Series also includes optional ClarityIQ. Our X-ray imaging technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra-low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
Manage dose efficiently
The Azurion 5 Series also includes optional ClarityIQ. Our X-ray imaging technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra-low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
The Azurion 5 Series also includes optional ClarityIQ. Our X-ray imaging technology provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra-low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time
The standard Windows 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
The standard Windows 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
The standard Windows 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
The standard Windows 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row [1]. Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [2].
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row [1]. Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [2].
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row [1]. Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [2].
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping your systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row [1]. Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients [2].
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 mi
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [3] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [3] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [3] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 mi
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Only Philips offers the User Quality Control Mode (UQCM) tool option on its Azurion system. It allows you to independently verify and audit the radiation and image quality related factors of your Azurion system in a standardized way in just 5 minutes. [3] It can help you identify trends and potential deviations from the norm, and thereby maintain high quality performance.
Increase return on investment
Increase return on investment
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
Increase return on investment
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
Increase return on investment
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and boost the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
Make the most of every day
Make the most of every day
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Philips Remote Services aim to help you maintain peak performance of your equipment, deliver uninterrupted patient care and address your most complex technical problems before they impact patient care.
Make the most of every day
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Philips Remote Services aim to help you maintain peak performance of your equipment, deliver uninterrupted patient care and address your most complex technical problems before they impact patient care.
Make the most of every day
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Philips Remote Services aim to help you maintain peak performance of your equipment, deliver uninterrupted patient care and address your most complex technical problems before they impact patient care.
Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Philips Remote Services aim to help you maintain peak performance of your equipment, deliver uninterrupted patient care and address your most complex technical problems before they impact patient care.
2. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).
3. The related tests were performed by three users with different background and experience level. The test timings were performed using a frontal plane of an Azurion biplane R2.1 system (FD20/15N, STM-1713 (Dick Bruna), location QL-1).
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.