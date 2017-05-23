Zoektermen

NL
FR

Adult solid gel tab

Electrode

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

For resting ECG, disposable cardiography, diagnostic, cardiograph, 35mm x 22mm (1-3/8" x 7/8" )

Neem contact op

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284, 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297, 860310, 860315, 77025A, 77030A, 77035A, M1700A, M1701A, M1702A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .62 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 100 per pack = 1000 per case
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 3 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Adult
Material
  • Ag/AgCl
Electrode Size
  • 35 mm x 22 mm (1.4" x 0.9")
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Tab
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284, 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297, 860310, 860315, 77025A, 77030A, 77035A, M1700A, M1701A, M1702A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Adult
Material
  • Ag/AgCl
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284, 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297, 860310, 860315, 77025A, 77030A, 77035A, M1700A, M1701A, M1702A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .62 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 100 per pack = 1000 per case
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 3 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Adult
Material
  • Ag/AgCl
Electrode Size
  • 35 mm x 22 mm (1.4" x 0.9")
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Tab
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.