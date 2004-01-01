Zoektermen

Oxygen Concentrator - Oxygenate 5 HC1156380

Not for sale in the United States

Oxygenate 5 delivers an enhanced experience for patients in need of supplemental oxygen. It is intended for adult and pediatric patients, 3 years of age and older.

While many stationary oxygen concentrators can be noisy and disruptive to patients and their loved ones, the Oxygenate 5 has been designed with a sound level of <40dBA.

Oxygenate 5 is designed to deliver quality patient care and includes user-replaceable filters and the ability to read set flow on the digital display.

Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.

Oxygenate 5 is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.

Oxygenate 5 ships with four additional primary air inlet filters and one additional secondary air filter. It also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

While many stationary oxygen concentrators can be noisy and disruptive to patients and their loved ones, the Oxygenate 5 has been designed with a sound level of <40dBA.

Oxygenate 5 is designed to deliver quality patient care and includes user-replaceable filters and the ability to read set flow on the digital display.

Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.

Oxygenate 5 is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.

Oxygenate 5 ships with four additional primary air inlet filters and one additional secondary air filter. It also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

Technische specificaties

General system
Dimensions
  • 41x26.5x53 +/- 2 cm
Weight
  • 18 kg
Sound level
  • &lt;40dBA
Operating mode
  • Continuous
Ingress of water or particulate matter into equipment
  • IP21
1-4 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
1-4 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
  • 93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
  • 95%
5 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
5 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
  • 93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
  • 93%
Electrical
Electrical
Power supply
  • 230V/50Hz
Power consumption
  • &lt;360 VA
Fuse
  • F5AL250V
Electrical Safety classification
  • Class II, BF type applied part, non AP/APG equipment
Oxygen
Oxygen
Oxygen outlet pressure
  • 30kPa- 80kPa
Technical
Technical
Liter flow
  • .5-5 L/min
Dimensions
  • 41x26.5x53 +/- 2 cm
Weight
  • 18 kg
Acceptance criteria
  • 93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
  • 95%
Dimensions
  • 41x26.5x53 +/- 2 cm
Weight
  • 18 kg
Sound level
  • &lt;40dBA
Operating mode
  • Continuous
Ingress of water or particulate matter into equipment
  • IP21
1-4 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
1-4 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
  • 93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
  • 95%
5 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
5 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
  • 93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
  • 93%
Electrical
Electrical
Power supply
  • 230V/50Hz
Power consumption
  • &lt;360 VA
Fuse
  • F5AL250V
Electrical Safety classification
  • Class II, BF type applied part, non AP/APG equipment
Oxygen
Oxygen
Oxygen outlet pressure
  • 30kPa- 80kPa
Technical
Technical
Liter flow
  • .5-5 L/min
  • Oxygen Concentrator - Oxygenate 5 is manufactured by Jiangsu Jonsung Bio-Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd., distributed by Philips North America, LLC

