The Philips 989803180151 12-lead multi-patient use IEC ECG lead set is designed for use with the ST80i Stress Testing System. As part of our range of medical supplies, it helps you get diagnostic the measurements you need, when you need them. Length - Standard: 1.05 meters.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.
Shielded cable design.
The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.
Shielded cable design.
The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.
Use for diagnosis
Compatible with ST80i stress test system.
Our 12-lead ECG cables are compatible with the Philips ST80i Stress Test System and are for use in CAD diagnosis, risk assessment and prognosis in patients with symptoms or prior history of CAD and monitoring after myocardial infarction.
Compatible with ST80i stress test system.
Our 12-lead ECG cables are compatible with the Philips ST80i Stress Test System and are for use in CAD diagnosis, risk assessment and prognosis in patients with symptoms or prior history of CAD and monitoring after myocardial infarction.
Compatible with ST80i stress test system.
Our 12-lead ECG cables are compatible with the Philips ST80i Stress Test System and are for use in CAD diagnosis, risk assessment and prognosis in patients with symptoms or prior history of CAD and monitoring after myocardial infarction.
Product safety you expect.
Built-in safety features.
Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.
Built-in safety features.
Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.
Built-in safety features.
Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.
The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.
Shielded cable design.
The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.
Shielded cable design.
The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.
Use for diagnosis
Compatible with ST80i stress test system.
Our 12-lead ECG cables are compatible with the Philips ST80i Stress Test System and are for use in CAD diagnosis, risk assessment and prognosis in patients with symptoms or prior history of CAD and monitoring after myocardial infarction.
Compatible with ST80i stress test system.
Our 12-lead ECG cables are compatible with the Philips ST80i Stress Test System and are for use in CAD diagnosis, risk assessment and prognosis in patients with symptoms or prior history of CAD and monitoring after myocardial infarction.
Compatible with ST80i stress test system.
Our 12-lead ECG cables are compatible with the Philips ST80i Stress Test System and are for use in CAD diagnosis, risk assessment and prognosis in patients with symptoms or prior history of CAD and monitoring after myocardial infarction.
Product safety you expect.
Built-in safety features.
Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.
Built-in safety features.
Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.
Built-in safety features.
Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.