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12-Lead Complete Lead Set (IEC), Standard Length, Snaps IEC

ECG accessories

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The Philips 989803180151 12-lead multi-patient use IEC ECG lead set is designed for use with the ST80i Stress Testing System. As part of our range of medical supplies, it helps you get diagnostic the measurements you need, when you need them. Length - Standard: 1.05 meters.

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Kenmerken
Performance you demand.

Shielded cable design.

The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.

Shielded cable design.

The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.

Shielded cable design.

The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.
Use for diagnosis

Compatible with ST80i stress test system.

Our 12-lead ECG cables are compatible with the Philips ST80i Stress Test System and are for use in CAD diagnosis, risk assessment and prognosis in patients with symptoms or prior history of CAD and monitoring after myocardial infarction.

Compatible with ST80i stress test system.

Our 12-lead ECG cables are compatible with the Philips ST80i Stress Test System and are for use in CAD diagnosis, risk assessment and prognosis in patients with symptoms or prior history of CAD and monitoring after myocardial infarction.

Compatible with ST80i stress test system.

Our 12-lead ECG cables are compatible with the Philips ST80i Stress Test System and are for use in CAD diagnosis, risk assessment and prognosis in patients with symptoms or prior history of CAD and monitoring after myocardial infarction.
Product safety you expect.

Built-in safety features.

Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.

Built-in safety features.

Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.

Built-in safety features.

Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.
  • Performance you demand.
  • Use for diagnosis
  • Product safety you expect.
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Performance you demand.

Shielded cable design.

The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.

Shielded cable design.

The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.

Shielded cable design.

The design of Philips ECG lead sets helps you get a clear signal. Layers of shielding inside the connectors and the wires reduce electrical noise and movement artifact. The result? Minimal electrical interference, for a clear signal that’s easy to read – helping clinicians make their diagnoses.
Use for diagnosis

Compatible with ST80i stress test system.

Our 12-lead ECG cables are compatible with the Philips ST80i Stress Test System and are for use in CAD diagnosis, risk assessment and prognosis in patients with symptoms or prior history of CAD and monitoring after myocardial infarction.

Compatible with ST80i stress test system.

Our 12-lead ECG cables are compatible with the Philips ST80i Stress Test System and are for use in CAD diagnosis, risk assessment and prognosis in patients with symptoms or prior history of CAD and monitoring after myocardial infarction.

Compatible with ST80i stress test system.

Our 12-lead ECG cables are compatible with the Philips ST80i Stress Test System and are for use in CAD diagnosis, risk assessment and prognosis in patients with symptoms or prior history of CAD and monitoring after myocardial infarction.
Product safety you expect.

Built-in safety features.

Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.

Built-in safety features.

Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.

Built-in safety features.

Safety is built into our ECG cable family. For example, an electrical safety connector is standard on all leads and trunk cables, preventing accidental electrical contact.

Technische specificaties

ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Lead Set Length
  • Standard: 1.05 meters
Number of Leads
  • 12
Color Coding
  • IEC
Connector type
  • Snap
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • ST80i: 860343, 860351
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 40420A
FDA approved
  • Yes
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Lead Set Length
  • Standard: 1.05 meters
Number of Leads
  • 12
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Bekijk alle specificaties
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Lead Set Length
  • Standard: 1.05 meters
Number of Leads
  • 12
Color Coding
  • IEC
Connector type
  • Snap
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • ST80i: 860343, 860351
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 40420A
FDA approved
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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