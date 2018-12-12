Zoektermen

LINC 2022
Doctors checking data

See clearly.
Treat optimally.

Philips at LINC 2022

6 - 9 June, Trade Fair Leipzig, Hall 2
Messe-Allee 1, 04356 Leipzig, Germany


Philips welcomes you to LINC 2022.

Discover our multi-modality approach that offers diverse capabilities for precise and accurate guidance to help you evaluate vascular morphology in blood vessels, prepare and treat multiple lesion morphologies, locations and characteristics. Join us in Leipzig in person, or online for the live-streamed session.

Come and visit us at booth #8.

    Join our  symposia

    Optimizing acute to long-term outcomes

    Add to calendar

    First time right! Optimizing acute to long-term outcomes in lower limb revascularization

    Tuesday 7th June | Main Arena 1 | 9:15-10:30

    Moderator: Mark Portou, Michael Lichtenberg
    Panel: Konstantinos Stavroulakis, Ashish Patel, Marco Manzi

    Register here
    Advancing procedures in Aortic

    Add to calendar

    Advancing procedures in complex aortic repair

    Thursday 9th June | Main Arena 2 | 12:30-13:15

    Moderator: Bijan Modarai
    Panel: Qasam M. Ghulam, Geert
    Willem Schurink

    Register here

    The next generation Azurion with SmartCT

    Azurion with SmartCT
    Learn more

    Introducing the Tack Endovascular System

    Endovascular System
    Download data sheet (469.0KB)

    Zenition - Unlimited potential at your fingertips

    Philips Zenition mobile C-arm Series revealed video
    Learn more

    Advancing aortic procedures with Philips Azurion

    Advancing aortic procedures video
    Learn more

    We are at LINC!
    Come and meet us at      booth #8

    Book a meeting


    Request a meeting with a subject-matter expert for a personalized conversation centered around your needs.

    Request a meeting

    Connect with us


    Get in touch with one of our sales representatives for more information on image-guided therapy.

    Contact us

    Explore solutions demos


    Watch in-depth demonstrations on a wide range of our solutions.

    Watch a demo

    Latest innovations


    Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

    Intrasight Mobile

    IntraSight Mobile


    IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for coronary and peripheral vascular procedures, operable directly from the sterile field.

    Download the brochure (7.87MB)
    Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW

    Reconnaissance digital IVUS catheter


    The only .018 over-the-wire IVUS catheter, Reconnaissance provides precise information on vessel architecture and pathology, featuring sharper images and improved pushability.

    Discover more
    Phoenix 1.5 atherectomy catheter

    Phoenix 1.5 atherectomy catheter


    Small profile catheter with our most advanced cutter head technology is designed for treatment below the ankle and channel creation in tight calcified lesions often seen in CLI patients.

    Download one pager (1.69MB)
    Zenition C-arms

    Zenition C-arms for vascular surgery


    Experience greater ease and confidence during vascular interventions and surgeries. 

    Discover more
    Zenition 70 with FD 30x30

    Zenition 70 with FD 30 x 30 


    The FD 30 cm x 30 cm flat detector on Zenition 70 expands your view reducing procedure time and X-ray dose.

    Download brochure (1.12MB)
    Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Model

    Philips Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Model


    Philips AAA Model is a software application that helps clinicians, segment and quantify 3D ultrasound data for use in surveillance of native and post-endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) AAAs.

    Discover more
    SmartCT Roadmap

    SmartCT Roadmap


    SmartCT Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.

    Discover more
    Azuriın 5 C20

    Azurion 5 C20


    Elevate your interventional capabilities with the Azurion5 with 20'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures.

    Discover more
    StentBoost Mobile

    StentBoost Mobile*


    First dedicated stent visualization software for the mobile C-arm segment. Compatible with Philips Zenition series to support your vascular procedures.
    *510k received

    Our PR Contacts

    Mark Groves thumbnail

    Joost Maltha
    Joost.maltha@philips.com
    Philips Global Press Office
    Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116

    We gaan graag met je in gesprek.

    Hoe kunnen we je helpen?

    1
    Selecteer je interessegebied
    2
    Contactgegevens

    Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

    Ik begrijp het

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

    Ik begrijp het

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

    U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.