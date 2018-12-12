Request a meeting with a subject-matter expert for a personalized conversation centered around your needs.
Get in touch with one of our sales representatives for more information on image-guided therapy.
Watch in-depth demonstrations on a wide range of our solutions.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for coronary and peripheral vascular procedures, operable directly from the sterile field.
The only .018 over-the-wire IVUS catheter, Reconnaissance provides precise information on vessel architecture and pathology, featuring sharper images and improved pushability.
Small profile catheter with our most advanced cutter head technology is designed for treatment below the ankle and channel creation in tight calcified lesions often seen in CLI patients.
Experience greater ease and confidence during vascular interventions and surgeries.
The FD 30 cm x 30 cm flat detector on Zenition 70 expands your view reducing procedure time and X-ray dose.
Philips AAA Model is a software application that helps clinicians, segment and quantify 3D ultrasound data for use in surveillance of native and post-endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) AAAs.
SmartCT Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.
Elevate your interventional capabilities with the Azurion5 with 20'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures.
First dedicated stent visualization software for the mobile C-arm segment. Compatible with Philips Zenition series to support your vascular procedures.
*510k received
Joost Maltha
Joost.maltha@philips.com
Philips Global Press Office
Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.