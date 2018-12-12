Moderators: Michael Lichtenberg
Panel discussion.
The next generation Azurion with SmartCT
The next generation
Azurion with SmartCT
Introducing Tack Endovascular System
Introducing
Tack Endovascular System
Please read important safety information.
Get in touch with one of our sales representatives for more information on image-guided therapy.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for coronary and peripheral vascular procedures, operable directly from the sterile field.
Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW IVUS catheter provides precise information on vessel architecture and pathology.
Designed for enhanced ease of use with an auto-deflected catheter and improved cutter head for a more efficient procedure.
SmartCT Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.
Elevate your interventional capabilities with the Azurion5 with 20'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures
Philips AAA Model is a software application that helps clinicians detect, segment and quantify 3D ultrasound data for use in surveillance of native and post-endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) AAAs.
Joost Maltha Joost.maltha@philips.com Philips Global Press Office Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116
Joost Maltha
Joost.maltha@philips.com
Philips Global Press Office
Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.