Philips at CIRSE 2021

The need for speed; a fast track for stroke diagnosis and treatment Moderator: M. Gholghesaei, Philips Speakers: Marc Ribo, Hospital Universitari Vall d'Hebron, Barcelona, Spain



Optimizing complex EVAR procedures using advanced imaging techniques from planning to live Speakers: Kak Khee Yeung, Amsterdam University Medical Center, the Netherlands

The value of Augmented Reality in the interventional suite Speakers: Marco van Strijen, St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, the Netherlands

