Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Slaap- en respiratoire zorg

Slaap en ademhaling

Artikel

Blijf op de hoogte

Lichaamsbeweging en COPD:

Help patiënten een cyclus van inactiviteit te doorbreken

Lichaamsbeweging en COPD:

Help patiënten een cyclus van inactiviteit te doorbreken

V: Waarom is lichaamsbeweging een belangrijk onderdeel van behandelregimes voor COPD?

 

Dr. Lee-Chiong: Lichaamsbeweging is over het algemeen een belangrijk onderdeel van longrevalidatie. Het verlengen van de duur of intensiteit van de lichaamsbeweging kan de therapeutische effecten van een revalidatieprogramma positief beïnvloeden en de kwaliteit van leven van COPD-patiënten verbeteren. Het is aangetoond dat lichamelijke activiteit op lange termijn leidt tot minder ziekenhuisopnames1  en exacerbaties2.  COPD-symptomen, zoals benauwdheid en inspanningsintolerantie zorgen ervoor dat dagelijkse activiteiten, zoals traplopen en zelfs douchen voor patiënten lastig zijn. Deze symptomen verergeren naarmate de ziekte vordert, wat leidt tot inactiviteit en een verminderde spierconditie. Dit kan een cyclus worden, die leidt tot verdere inactiviteit, sociale isolatie en vrees voor het uitvoeren van activiteiten die tot dyspneu zouden kunnen leiden.3  Er is een verband aangetoond tussen verbeteringen in de inspanningstolerantie en fysiologische veranderingen, zoals een verbeterde spierfunctie, een verandering in het ademhalingspatroon (hoger ademvolume), en een lagere ademhalingsfrequentie die leidt tot een verminderde verhouding tussen dode ruimte en ademvolume en dus tot een lagere beademingsbehoefte voor lichaamsbeweging.4, 5 Bij een verhoogde inspanningstolerantie hebben patiënten meer kans om op een plezierige wijze hun dagelijkse activiteiten te kunnen uitvoeren.
"Bij Philips zijn we ons ervan bewust dat het stimuleren van gezonde gewoonten net zo belangrijk is als het behandelen van ongezonde aandoeningen. Patiënten met COPD aanmoedigen om fysiek fit te blijven en actief te zijn, is niet alleen beter voor hun algehele gezondheid, maar daarmee kunnen zij ook hun leven naar eigen wens ten volste leven. We begrijpen hoe belangrijk het voor mensen is om steeds meer de regie over hun gezondheid te krijgen door wetenschappelijke innovaties. Wij streven ernaar om effectieve technologie en services te ontwikkelen."

-Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong, longarts en Chief Medical Liaison, Philips

V: Hoe kunnen COPD-patiënten hun inspanningstolerantie verbeteren?

 

Dr. Lee-Chiong: Training helpt COPD-patiënten om de spiermassa en spierkracht op te bouwen die zij nodig hebben om de perifere spierfunctie te verbeteren en dit wordt voor patiënten als essentieel beschouwd om een fysiologisch trainingseffect te kunnen bereiken.4, 5

V: Wat is het lastigste voor patiënten bij het volgen van hun trainingsprogramma?

 

Dr. Lee-Chigong: Patiënten kunnen hun trainingsprogramma alleen beter volhouden, en dit verbeteren, als zij een verlichting van hun dyspneu ervaren. Inspanningsdyspneu is benauwdheid of moeizame ademhaling die door beweging ontstaat. Het is een algemeen symptoom van COPD maar ook een belangrijke uitdaging bij het opbouwen van inspanningstolerantie bij COPD-patiënten.6

V: Welke factoren dragen bij aan inspanningsdyspneu?

 

Dr. Lee-Chiong: Er zijn verschillende bekende pathofysiologische factoren die bijdragen aan inspanningsdyspneu bij COPD-patiënten: inspiratoire spierzwakte, een grotere beademingsbehoefte in verhouding tot capaciteit en dynamische luchtwegcompressie, om er een paar te noemen. Naast de longfunctie is perifere spierkracht een belangrijke bepalende factor voor de inspanningscapaciteit. 7, 8

V: Hoe kunnen patiënten verlichting krijgen van dyspneu?

 

Dr. Lee-Chiong: Interventies zoals ‘pursed lip’-ademhaling9,10, gebruik van ontstekingsremmende middelen 11, helium-zuurstofmengsels12, 13 en chirurgische procedures – longvolumereductie14, 15 of plaatsing van endobronchiale kleppen16, 17 – kunnen luchtwegobstructie of dynamische hyperinflatie doen afnemen en dit kan vervolgens weer verlichting van dyspneu bieden. Voor stabiele COPD-patiënten met een verhoogde inspanning van de ademhalingsspieren samenhangend met een hoge beademingsbehoefte in verhouding tot de ademhalingsspiercapaciteit, wat bijdraagt aan dyspneu, kan CPAP- of drukondersteunende beademing met NIV-apparatuur de klachten verminderen en de inspanningstolerantie verbeteren.18

V: Wat zijn de voor- en nadelen van het gebruik van NIV voor de behandeling van dyspneu?

 

Dr. Lee-Chiong: Uit onderzoek is gebleken dat toepassing van NIV tijdens de beweegtraining kan resulteren in een afname van de inspanningsdyspneu en een toename van de prestaties en het uithoudingsvermogen tijdens het bewegen. 19, 20, 21 Tijdens deze onderzoeken werd NIV echter meestal met een gezichtsmasker toegepast en was een stroombron noodzakelijk. Hierdoor is de apparatuur minder goed draagbaar en kan de therapietrouw afnemen.20

V: Welke nieuwe toepassingsgebieden voor NIV worden momenteel verkend om de inspanningstolerantie bij COPD-patiënten te verbeteren?

 

Dr. Lee-Chiong: Bij Philips zijn we enthousiast over de mogelijkheid om de toepassing van NIV gemakkelijker en handiger te maken voor patiënten, omdat we weten welke rol NIV kan spelen bij het verbeteren van de kwaliteit van leven. Om de invloed van NIPPV op de inspanningscapaciteit te beoordelen, hebben we onlangs een pilotstudie afgerond waarin de relatie wordt onderzocht tussen de toepassing van intermitterende niet-invasieve positievedrukbeademing (NIPPV) tijdens lichaamsbeweging en de tijd die patiënten nodig hebben om van kortademigheid te herstellen. De resultaten waren bijzonder veelbelovend en dat vonden wij geweldig om te zien, vooral omdat de resultaten zijn bereikt met een draagbaar apparaat voor positieve druk. Dat we voor deze toepassing nu ook een hulpmiddel kunnen gebruiken dat niet-farmacologisch is en op een accu werkt, heeft potentieel een grote invloed op het leven van COPD-patiënten en dat is belangrijk en motiverend voor ons als bedrijf.
Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong
Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong

Voor COPD-patiënten is het belangrijk om actief te blijven en de inspanningstolerantie te verbeteren om zo klachten en risico's zoals ziekteprogressie en exacerbaties te verminderen.

 

Door COPD-klachten, zoals benauwdheid, is het echter vaak moeilijk om te bewegen.

 

Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong, longarts en Chief Medical Liaison van Philips, vertelt hoe u uw patiënten kunt helpen om dyspneu te bestrijden en actief te blijven.
Handige links

Meer informatie over het gebruik van draagbare positievedrukapparaten om dyspneu te verlichten na lichaamsbeweging:

 

 

1Garcia-Aymerich J, Lange P, Benet M, Schnohr P, Anto JM. Regular physical activity reduces hospital admission and mortality in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: a population based cohort study. Thorax. 2006;61(9):772-778.

2Garcia-Aymerich J, Farrero E, Felez MA, et al. Risk factors of readmission to hospital for a COPD exacerbation: a prospective study. Thorax. 2003;58(2):100-105.

3Hardy, William, Jasko, Jeff. Philips Respironics. Evaluation of a portable positive pressure device to relieve dyspnea during exercise in COPD patients. Murrysville, PA: 2015, online.

4Casaburi R., Porszasz J. Burns MR, Carithers ER, Chang RSY, Cooper CB. Physiological benefits of exercise training in rehabilitation of severe COPD patients. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 1997; 155: 1541-1551.

5Casaburi R. Mechanisms of reduced ventilatory requirement as a result of exercise training. Eur Respir Rev 1995; 5: 15, 42-46.

6Hardy, William, Jasko, Jeff. Philips Respironics. Evaluation of a portable positive pressure device to relieve dyspnea during exercise in COPD patients. Murrysville, PA: 2015, online.7Rossi A, Polese G, Brandi G, Conti G. Intrinsic positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEPi). Intensive Care Med 1995; 21: 522-536.

8O’Donnell DE. Exertional breathlessness in chronic respiratory disease. In; DA Mahler, ed. Dyspnea. New York, Dekker, 1998; pp. 97-147.

9Gosselink R. Breathing Techniques in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Chron Respir Dis. 2004; 1:163-172.

10Sahijua J, de Marchie M, Grassino A. Effects of imposed pursed-lips breathing on respiratory mechanics and dyspnea at rest and during exercise in COPD. Ches 2005; 128:640-650.

11Grimes GC, Manning JL, Patel P, et al. Medications for COPD: a review of effectiveness. Am Fam Physician. 2007; 76:1141-1148.

12Eves ND, Pertersen SR, Haykowsky MJ, et al. Helium-Hyperoxia, exercise, and respiratory mechanics in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. A randomized crossover trial. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2006; 173:865-870.

13Rice KL, Kunisaki KM, Niewoehner DE. Role of tiotropium in the treatment of COPD. Int J Chron Obstruct Pulmon Dis. 2007;2:95-105.

14Bendit JO, Wood DE, McCool FD, et al. Changes in breathing and ventilator muscle recruitment patterns induced by lung volume reduction surgery. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 1997; 155:279-284.

15Lederer DJ, Thomashow BM, Ginsburg ME, et al. Lung volume reduction surgery for pulmonary emphysema: Improvement in body mass index, airflow obstruction, dyspnea, and exercise capacity index after 1 year. J Thorac CArdiovasc Surg. 2007; 133:1434-1438.16 Hopkinson NS, Toma TP, Hansell DM, et al. Effect of bronchoscopic lung volume reduction on dynamic hyperinflation and exercise in emphysema. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2005; 171-:453-460.

17Wan IY, Toma TP, Geddes DM, et al. Bronchoscopic lung volume reduction for end-stage emphysema: report on the first 98 patients. Chest. 2006; 129:518-526.

18Johnson et al. Effects of Training with Heliox and Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation on Exercise Ability in Patients with Severe COPD, Chest 2002; 122:464-472

19ZuWallack, R. The Roles of Bronchodilators, Supplemental Oxygen and Ventilatory Assistance in the Pulmonary Rehabilitation of Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Resp Care 2008; 53(9): 1190-1195.

20Van’t Hul A, Gosselink R, Hollander P, et al. Training with inspiratory pressure support in patients with severe COPD. Eur Respir J 2006; 27:65-72.

21Van’t Hul A, A. Kawakkel G. Gosslink R. J. The acute effects of noninvasive ventilatory support during exercise on exercise endurance and dyspnea in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: a systematic review. Cardiopulm Rehabil 2002; 22(4): 290-7

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand